Mark is back in the butcher game

AFTER 20 years of running the Reeves on Campbell grower's market in Albany, Mark Bradley has returned to butchery and now owns and runs the Weir's Butchers in Nedlands.

Mark decided it was time for a change and with his children moving to Perth for study and work he sold his business.

"All our kids are up here and it was just such a long distance, so I sold the business and moved to Perth," Mark said.

Once in Perth he had a 12-month break from work, but eventually got bored so when Weir's Butchers came up for sale he saw an opportunity.

"I had to do something and this was for sale so I thought I'll buy it and have a go," Mark said.

"We took over Weir's Butchers about 18 months ago (mid-2017) from the Weir family who had been here for 50-70 years," Mark said.

Mark completed his butchery apprenticeship after leaving school at 16 and found he really enjoyed it leading him to establish his own butcher shop in 1995.

The Albany business began as a butcher shop but was redeveloped into a growers market.

"We had everything like fruit and veg, a bakery and the butchery all under the one roof," Mark said.

Mark now runs Weir's Butchers with his son Taylor and also has a chef, apprentice and another butcher working in the shop.

He has found that in the Western suburbs premium cuts are a popular product.

"In this area, we sell more of the top end cuts with our best selling meat probably being the french cutlet and our most popular beef product is the scotch fillet," Mark said.

"It does depend on the season because in winter we would sell more steak and some of the slow-cooking type meats."

As for value-added products, the Weir's Butchers has a large variety, ranging from pastry to marinated lines.

All of the meat at Weir's Butchers is Australian grown and is from various producers across the country.

"We try to source as much as we can from the South West and Great Southern parts of WA, but we also get some premium lines from Tasmania and Queensland," Mark said.

A view of the well-stocked meat cabinet at Weir's Butchers, Nedlands.

"Our premium grassfed lines are sourced from Tasmania and we have recently started stocking a line from Five Founders."

Five Founders are Queensland cattle producers and as of April, 2019 are the first carbon-neutral beef producers in Australia.

"It is a grainfed product, but it's carbon neutral and I think that it is going to become more relevant as time goes on because people are concerned about the carbon footprint associated with farming so we've started stocking that range and that's a premium brand as well," Mark said.

"What they do is they plant trees for the amount of stock that they run, which means for every animal they have on their farm they have a tree to offset their carbon footprint.

"They also don't use any vehicles - they use drones when they're shifting and bringing in their cattle."

Customer service is of the utmost importance at Weir's Butchers.

"It's really good to have a customer relationship, particularly in a small shop where you have to look after your people and build a relationship with them," Mark said.

"Customer service is critical otherwise why would they come to the butchers when they can go to the supermarket and get pre-packed cuts right off the shelf.

"I also think it's important that we are able to recommend the right cuts for whatever the customer's needs are so they can come in and get advice on what particular cut they want and the best way to cook it."

Along with customer service, providing premium products gives this butcher an edge when competing against the big supermarket chains.

"It is kind of a niche market and some people just like to use the butcher," Mark said.

"Over the years the number of butchers has shrunk considerably but I think all the good ones are left and they'll continue to be strong, but you've got to offer something different to the supermarkets and that's why we do the value-added lines, all those types of things that people can just put in the oven and cook."

Weir's Butchers always has a steady flow of customers streaming in on a daily basis, with their busiest time of the year being the major holidays, including Christmas and Australia Day.

"Saturday is our busiest day of the week, and then Thursday and Friday are pretty good as well, but we're fairly steady every day through the week," Mark said.

Passionate about the industry and its sustainability Mark believes it is important that the producers are being looked after.

"Higher prices aren't a bad thing it means the farmers are getting some money and we need the producers badly," he said.

"I think there have been issues in the past few years with the price of lamb because it was so bad for too long and producers couldn't survive so they left the industry until it got to a level where there weren't enough producers."

As a result of the droughts over east, beef prices are also expected to rise over the next 12 months.

"They're talking about the price of beef getting really expensive as well because of the droughts, which have been awful," Mark said.

Customer awareness of farmers has meant that people have been happy to pay higher prices for their meat.

"In Albany, I found people were more aware because it is a rural-based town so we had lots of farmers that used to shop with us and they used to understand that if the price goes up it means they are making more money.

"Even in this area people are still pretty aware of it because I think there are still a lot of ex-farmers around here, so they keep a bit of an eye on what's going on, so it's good," Mark said.

"I used to complain back 15 years ago when the lamb price was really cheap, and it made me mad because I knew that if you just keep flogging the producer he's going to pull out all his fences and go all cropping, then all of sudden there's no stock.

"At every level of the production system money has to be made, but it just doesn't seem to happen.

"As a butchery, our business is dependent on producers, so the industry needs to take better care of them."