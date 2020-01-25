Beautiful South West property by the bay

SIXTY seven Floodgate Road, Wonnerup, is the perfect anchor point to experience all that the beautiful South West has to offer.

The property is 10 kilometres from Busselton and 15km from the Busselton/Margaret River airport.

It's the ultimate entertainer property, with a huge second story deck and wrap-around balconies that overlook the fully self-contained pool villa, heated swimming pool, tennis court, large gazebo with a spa and the magnificent grounds that lead onto the pristine waters of Geographe Bay.

This 1.6 hectare property has extraordinary features, some of which include five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a 16 metre x 12m powered workshop/garage with concrete flooring, four super high roller doors with drive-through access, a wine cellar, split system air-conditioning, two outdoor showers and a 6.5 kilowatt solar system.

Boat enthusiasts would be in luck with a registered 15.2m foot boat mooring in the bay and a small boat launch to the front of the property.

Water supply is via an artesian bore.

There are 11 undercover car parking spaces including a garage and 12m x 8m carport.

Price: $2.4m

Location: Wonnerup

Area: 1.6ha

Agent: Landmark Real Estate Bunbury

