Premium Hyden farm hits the market

WANGARATTA Farm is a quality property, being offered for sale by expressions of interest.

The original farm has been in the same family for 86 years, and developed and expanded upon to become a highly efficient and viable farming unit.

Soils types are mostly excellent, with a large percentage being desirable loams and medium soil types.

The farm is well suited to mixed farming operations, currently utilised for grain and sheep production with cattle being farmed in the past.

The cropping program has included wheat, barley, lupins and canola in recent years, with sub-clover pastures also sown and established in several paddocks.

The percentage of the farm cropped each year has remained conservative and excellent agronomic practices have been undertaken, ensuring the land is in great heart and set up to produce in coming years.

The estimated arable area is 4729 hectares.

Wangaratta Farm is also home to the well regarded Dorper sheep stud Milrose and a commercial Dorper flock with current numbers about 6000 head.

Fencing is well maintained, with much of it being equipped with an electric wire.

The property consists of two separate parcels, Wangaratta Home, of 3258ha, which is adjacent to the Hyden townsite and CBH receival site with bitumen road frontage and Wangaratta North, of 2642ha, which is about 16 kilometres north of Hyden.

A reliable water supply is provided via 31 dams, two scheme water meters and four bores equipped with air-well pumps.

Many dams have either granite or graded catchments and are well maintained.

Tanks are strategically positioned over the farm for spraying and watering stock.

Improvements on Wangaratta Home include a four-bedroom character homestead with polished jarrah floorboards, high ceilings and a high quality kitchen, set among pleasant gardens.

There is also a second home with three bedrooms, which has also undergone significant improvements and renovations in recent years.

The houses are well located, being about 8km from Hyden.

An 10.5 metre x 28m x 6m open-front machinery shed has been recently constructed, featuring four bays, two of which have sliding doors and one has concrete flooring.

There is also an 8.5m x 15m workshop, 22m x 12m x 5m modern machinery shed with a 12m x 6.5m lean-to, a two-bay 7m x 21m fertiliser shed and an older 9m x 18m shearing shed with well functioning yards with an undercover area and sprinkler system.

Grain storage consists of 21 silos, including four 72 tonne Moylan silos, one 40t Moylan silo, three 50t Sherwell silos and a 60t Sherwell silo, plus smaller seed and other silos.

Wangaratta North features the main shearing shed, which is a four-stand, raised board shed of galvanised steel construction with extensive sheep yards designed to work large mobs with ease and a second fertiliser shed of 8m x 24m.

Wangaratta Farm is an exceptional property with a lot to offer prospective buyers.

It is difficult to secure farms of this calibre in the current market, with interested parties encouraged to contact the exclusive selling agent Simon Cheetham at Landmark Harcourts for further information and inspection.

Price: EOI

Location: Hyden/Karlgarin

Area: 5911ha

Agent: Landmark Harcourts