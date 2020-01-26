Quality Wheatbelt family home

RURAL views and quiet seclusion is just the beginning of what this 28 hectare property offers.
It is three kilometres from Meckering, an about a 30 minute drive from the regional centre of Northam and the historic town of York.
The property is connected to scheme water and mains power, which is a rarity in this area.
The house is a steel-framed, HardiPlank/ fibro and iron construction with insulated walls and roof and underfloor insulation is to all parts of the home excluding the wet areas.
It has a very generous foot print with an indoor swimming pool.
The master suite has ample space for a king-sized bed, two walk-in wardrobes plus an ensuite with a double basin, large shower and spa.
There is also a formal lounge room, study, theatre, an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area.
The kitchen has a double sink, room for a double fridge/freezer, dishwasher, five-burner stove and a walk-in pantry and powder room.
One wing of the home has the three double sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, with two of the bedrooms having access to the semi-ensuite.
The laundry has additional storage and a fourth toilet.
- Price: $798,000
- Location: Meckering
- Area: 28ha
- Agent: Elders Real Estate
- Contact: Michelle Allardyce 0417 934 938