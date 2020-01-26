Quality Wheatbelt family home

Rural views and quiet seclusion is just the beginning of what this 28 hectare property offers.

RURAL views and quiet seclusion is just the beginning of what this 28 hectare property offers.

It is three kilometres from Meckering, an about a 30 minute drive from the regional centre of Northam and the historic town of York.

The property is connected to scheme water and mains power, which is a rarity in this area.

The house is a steel-framed, HardiPlank/ fibro and iron construction with insulated walls and roof and underfloor insulation is to all parts of the home excluding the wet areas.

It has a very generous foot print with an indoor swimming pool.

The master suite has ample space for a king-sized bed, two walk-in wardrobes plus an ensuite with a double basin, large shower and spa.

There is also a formal lounge room, study, theatre, an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area.

The kitchen has a double sink, room for a double fridge/freezer, dishwasher, five-burner stove and a walk-in pantry and powder room.

One wing of the home has the three double sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, with two of the bedrooms having access to the semi-ensuite.

The laundry has additional storage and a fourth toilet.

  • Price: $798,000
  • Location: Meckering
  • Area: 28ha
  • Agent: Elders Real Estate
  • Contact: Michelle Allardyce 0417 934 938
