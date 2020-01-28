Fendt launches its biggest hay tool range

FENDT has launched its biggest ever line-up of hay tools for the Australian market.

The expanded range includes mowers, rakes and round balers along with several new options available on the existing range of Fendt balers and forage wagons.

The new models include Slicer TLX mowers, Former 2 and 4 rotor rakes and Rotana round balers.

The Fendt Slicer TLX is designed to produce high output with efficiency in all crops and conditions.

It is available in 3.1 metre and 3.6m cutting widths, with the option of roller or tyne conditioners.

It is a ground-following machine, utilising a centralised mounting position for the mowing unit, in combination with a hydro-pneumatic Turbo-Lift suspension system.

'SafetySwing' impact guard allows the cutterbar to move around large unseen objects and avoid damage.

Fendt said its newly-designed spur gear drive cutterbar was a robust unit capable of handling the toughest of conditions while delivering optimal throughput in a well presented swath.

According to Fendt Green Harvest product manager John Russell, overload protection on each disc as well as on the transmission shaft and a free wheel on the gearbox, resulted in an outstanding level of driveline protection to ensure minimal downtime.

The Fendt Former range consists of two and four rotor centre delivery rakes designed for large broadacre operations and contractors.

The two-rotor model comes with a stepless hydraulic working width adjustment system as standard.

The four rotor ISOBUS-controlled Former 12545 PRO comes with a maximum 12.5m working width.

It is fitted with Fendt 'Intelligent Control' which oversees the sequence of lifting the rotors, based on time or the tractor's displacement signal.

You can also adjust the lifting height on headlands to five levels.

The round balers for 2020 have been named Rotana, emphasising the new styling applied to the variable chamber balers - the Rotana 160XT.00 and 180XT.00 are new additions.

"As a no-knife baler with the overload protection of the Hydroflex drop-floor system, the XT.00 models are the perfect machine for hay contractors," Mr Russell said.

The Rotana F Combi fixed chamber combination baler-wrapper will also be added to the line-up for 2020 to cater for a growing trend in the New Zealand market.

The Fendt Tigo XR forage wagons can now be fitted with the optional TIM 'Throughput Control'.

This system senses the load on the hydraulic driven pick-up and adjusts the transmission speed of the tractor to match the swath.

More information: Contact your local AGCO dealer.