New styling for JCB Loadall handlers

A NEW range of agricultural JCB Loadall telescopic handlers has been launched.

The models feature increased lift performance, improved safety and driver comfort, and a next generation Command Plus cab.

JCB said the new cab was 50 per cent quieter, was roomier, had a neater control layout and provides considerably more dedicated storage space.

Visibility to the front wheels and beyond has been transformed by the low-set dash panel and by 14pc upwards to a raised bucket or fork by uninterrupted glazing that sweeps up and over the operator's head.

New features in the Series III telescopic handlers also include increased lift performance for all 6, 7 and 9.5 metre models; optional 'Chassis Sway' hydraulic levelling at the front axle for precision load placement; in-cab and external pressure relief for attachment change-over and a distinctive new colour scheme.

The range comprises three new models with up to 200 kilograms increased load capacity over their predecessors - the seven metre 532-70, the 542-70 and 560-80.

The heavy-lift, bulk handling 560-80 with 8m lift height and 5.5 tonne lift capacity remains the same.

There are AGRI (including AGRI TorqueLock 4), AGRI Super and AGRI Pro variants as before, providing a choice of features and equipment levels, and options covering LED lighting packages, towing hitches and front-end implements from the extensive JCB AGRI range of attachments.

Power units are unchanged - the 4.4 litre and 4.8L JCB EcoMAX engines serve up a choice of 81kW (109hp), 93kW (125hp) and 108kW (145hp) outputs.

But there is a new 40km/h 'TorqueLock Four' powershift transmission with four-speed torque converter lock-up for the 81kW engine to provide more performance and better fuel economy when travelling and towing than the regular 30km/h four-speed transmission.

The six-speed JCB Torque Lock auto powershift and JCB DualTech VT hydrostatic/powershift transmissions, which are both capable of 40km/h, continue unchanged.

Apart from the distinctive new colour scheme and branding, the most obvious change distinguishing the Series III models is the Command Plus cab, which also features adjustable push-away steering column for easy entry and exit with working position memory; one-piece multi-radius curved glazing that combines the windscreen and roof window and a best-in-class noise level of 69dBA.

The new cab design embraces the JCB Driver's Command Position philosophy, providing optimum positions for seating, ventilation outlets and airflow, and the form and position of vehicle instruments and controls.

The models also use a familiar electro-hydraulic joystick to operate the boom and attachment, transmission forward/reverse and auxiliary hydraulic supply to the boom end.

The joystick is mounted either to the right of the driver's seat or on the air suspension seat itself.

The previous array of rocker switches has given way to clusters of durable rubber membrane switches.

Most of these are located alongside the joystick together with a rotary selector dial to navigate menus and select functions on the new tablet-like instrument display that 'floats' in front of the right-hand cab pillar.

On AGRI Pro versions with the DualTech VT hydrostatic/powershift transmission, the individual electric engine speed and ground speed controllers used for Flexi Mode are now paddle switches mounted in the end of the armrest for easy fingertip operation.

