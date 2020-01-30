New Fendt 900 is read for WA demos

FENDT's WA dealer network will start an extensive demonstration program of the new Fendt 900 Series tractor next month.

Designated the Fendt 900 Gen 6, the 942 model won 'Tractor of the Year' award at last year's Agritechnica Show in Hanover, Germany.

The 942 was also fuel-tested by independent body DLG and is the third most economical tractor ever tested sitting behind the Fendt 1050 and 1046.

The reason for the big fuss is that the tractor is a new design, built from the ground up with a host of 'technology' additions, including 1000 hour engine oil changes, ISOBUS-ready for section control and variable rate control and the ability to connect to the tractor's Wi-Fi with an Ipad to run another display.

The five model range, in six variants, offers power ratings between 220kW (296hp) and 310kW (415hp) from a newly-developed nine litre MAN engine, combined with a low-speed 'Fendt iD' concept, which allows for maximum torque at 1150rpm RPM.

Fendt said this resulted in minimum fuel consumption and less engine wear because of the low engine rpm.

The latest technology Tier 5 engine is linked to a new VarioDrive stepless transmission drive train with variable ground drive up to 60km/h, at reduced engine speed.

Separate hydro motors drive the front and rear axles with fully automatic power distribution between front and rear axle with all-wheel drive - when turning at the headland or around obstacles in the paddock the tractor remains in 4WD but will speed up the front axle to improve the turning circle by 10 per cent.

The rear axle hydro motor and mechanical power distribution are directly linked to the rear axle drive with no range selector while the front axle hydro motor is directly linked to the front axle and is decoupled from about 25km/h.

'Fendt iD' allows for a speed range of between 650 and 1700 rpm, to cater for extreme load applications.

According to Fendt, this provides a strong torque curve especially at lower rpms while the top travel speed of 60km/h can be achieved at 1450rpm.

Full torque is achieved as low as 1150 rpm while Fendt iD allows for a speed range of between 650 and 1700 rpm, to cater for extreme load applications. According to AGCO, this provides a strong torque curve especially at lower rpms while the top travel speed of 60km/h can be achieved at 1450rpm.

Having no range change in the step-less VarioDrive transmission means there is no interruption to power from the engine to the transmission when the tractor is under heavy draft work.

The four different variants for the 900 Vario Gen6 are:

Power: Entry-level option with Varioterminal and Powerjoystick with cruise control and engine speed memory; four spool valves as maximum.

PowerPlus: Varioterminal and Power-joystick, four spool valves as maximum; with VarioGuide preparation, all correction services available.

Profi: Varioterminal 175mm or 260mm; VariotronicTI; crossgate lever, up to eight spool valves; load relief control for front power lift available.

ProfiPlus: Highest equipment level with VarioGuide preparation and VarioActive; availability of all technical options: VarioDoc Pro, section control and variable rate control.

All models are fitted with Fendt's 'Intelligent-controlled' four-wheel drive (4WD), where the tractor regulates the 4WD automatically.

Torque is distributed dynamically over the front and rear axle, depending on the ground conditions and for heavy traction work, the all-wheel coupling closes (detected by transmission pressure).

There's a variety of settings on the Varioterminal.

For example, maximum load control sets how far the engine speed is allowed to drop under load before the transmission adjusts while load limit adjusts automatically, as does engine pressure.

Hydraulics also have been improved.

There are three different versions - 165 litres a minute, 220L/min or 430L/min.

With the latter, dual-circuit high-performance hydraulics are employed with one load-sensing pump supplying the left hydraulic manifold, steering, front axle suspension and front-rear power lift.

An optional load-sensing pump supplies the right hydraulic manifold and the Power Beyond connection.

Two pumps can have two separate priority functions.

For example, one connection that requires high pressure and low oil flow (for hydraulic cylinders) and one connection requiring low pressure and high oil flow (engine).

Each pump delivers only the required amount of oil meaning no loss of throttle.

And there's the ability to reverse the drive control - with pneumatic support, the entire driver platform rotates 180 degrees.

Fendt also has paid attention to a good air cleaning system, claiming long filter service life with a highly efficient all-round air filter with high air flow.

Drawing air for the engine from above guarantees that the removed dust is not sucked back in when using reverse fan mode.

The level of dirt is shown on the terminal and the contamination level is detected by a drop in pressure between the air filter and VTG turbocharger.

Dust extraction is via the negative pressure generated by the fan.

A new electronic visco air coupling regulates the fan speed as required from a fan with a large cross-section and 11 blades.

Another labour-saving feature is an integrated tyre pressure system.

Air pressure can be individually adjusted for tyres on-the-go in changing soil and load conditions.

This feature is now available with a 3.0m bar axle and dual wheels.

All models can be equipped with front and rear linkage (Cat 3 or 4) and PTOs.

A 1300rpm PTO is available at an engine speed of 1672rpm.

The new suspended cab boasts further ergonomic, visibility and comfort improvements to enhance operator productivity, along with a new light package.

A Trimble and Novatel receiver option is available and integrated into the roof to work on the Fendt VarioTronic terminal.

The 900 G6 ProfiPlus comes with a telemetry module as standard.

This will allow customers to access Fendt Connect when it is released later this year in Australia.

With Fendt Connect, machine data can be read, stored and evaluated and a multitude of machine data can be called up on a PC or smart phone, detailing the position and route of the machine, fuel consumption, speed, working time, machine utilisation, error codes and upcoming service intervals.

This new telemetry module will output WiFi which allows a connection to a tablet.

The SmartConnect app can then run on the tablet and can display tractor data, including engine speed, slip, fuel and AdBlue consumption, engine load and coverage maps.More information: Contact your local Fendt dealer for demonstration dates in your area.