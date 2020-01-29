AFGRI eyes used machinery campaign

Farm Weekly has been given the heads-up of a extensive advertising campaign by AFGRI Equipment, alerting farmers to a wide range of used machinery.

Coming off the back of one of the group's better years for new product sales in 2019, the company has a wide range of quality used equipment, from trades, to meet farmer requirements for the 2020 season

It also has a low finance option available on most deals and many of the machines are still under warranty.

The latter fact, according to the company's group sales manager Andrew Vernon, is a reflection of the quality of equipment available.

"It's particularly timely for guys looking to buy a self-propelled boomsprayer, a tractor or a seeding rig at realistic values," Andrew said.

"And used headers can be secured now with interest-free terms through to January 2021."

According to AFGRI Equipment Australia operations director Gollie Coetzee, the company is off to a positive start this year.

"The advertising campaign will let our customers know what we have in used inventory to meet their requirements for the 2020 season," Gollie said.

"And we also have new equipment available for those looking to trade.

"I'm very upbeat about this year and particularly our next intake of employees throughout the AFGRI Academy.

"We have another induction next month, where we'll see 24 apprentices and five trainees joining the group.

"This continues our drive to cater for the continued growth in the technology side of the business and to have staff available to support customers.

"Our target is to create new jobs so we'll have a skilled workforce in an industry that is suffering from a lack of skilled people."