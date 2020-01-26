Grains industry news in brief 26.1.19

Brazil to lead bean production

Brazil is expected to overtake the United States and become the world's largest soybean producer for the 2019-20 season according to data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA has upwardly revised Brazilian plantings to 36.8 million hectares due to farmers looking to plant more soybeans due to a depreciating Brazilian real, meaning better returns in real terms for farmers.

In the US, where farmers are copping the impact of declining demand from China due to the trade war, the USDA is predicting a crop up to 20pc lower than the previous year due to both reduced plantings and poor weather.

However, analysts suggest global soybean values will be difficult to predict over coming months, primarily due to uncertainties surrounding Chinese demand in the wake of African Swine Fever decimating the Asian nation's pig herd.

S&W appointment

Plant breeder Chris Moore has joined breeding business S&W as the company's wheat breeder, bringing more than 20 years of international experience to the firm.

Dr Moore will work out of Tamworth, leaving a position in the US where he was responsible for breeding wheat - including soft red and white winter varieties - for Bayer Crop Science (formerly Monsanto).

He has previously also worked with InterGrain, the WA Department of Agriculture and Grain Biotech Australia.

French freight problems

FRENCH grain exporters are having problems moving grain abroad due to an ongoing transport strike that is hampering internal logistics.

Reuters has reported that a month-long public transport strike is impacting French rail and port facilities.

It has meant problems in moving grain from upcountry to port and then in getting the grain loaded at port.

Already it is reported the logistics logjam is hindering the French export program and the ability to market last year's larger than average crop, with international buyers turning to other origins such as the Black Sea as substitutes.

The story Grains industry news in brief 26.1.19 first appeared on Farm Online.