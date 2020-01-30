AWEX keen to develop traceability

Australian Wool Exchange chief executive officer Mark Grave.

MORE woolgrowers who are shearing in the next three to four months are being sought by Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) to participate in trials associated with a traceability program.

AWEX chief executive officer Mark Grave said the traceability program was being developed through WoolClip, the online and internet and smartphone app allowing wool classers and owner-managers to create wool specifications and National Wool Declarations electronically and to collect mob and bale details in the shearing shed when there may be no connectivity.

"AWEX has been developing a traceability program through WoolClip which has received positive and constructive feedback from industry," Mr Grave said.

"WoolClip captures unique bale identification via a RFID/QR code on each wool bale, which has equal application and relevance on farm and in commercial warehouses.

"We are seeking more growers who would like to be involved in these important trials, particularly those shearing in the next three to six month."

Woolgrowers interested in participating can contact AWEX at the Western Wool Centre on 9434 6999 or via their wool broker.

Mr Grave explained the traceability program to the recent Western Australian Shearing Industry Association conference.

In a report on that conference in last week's Farm Weekly, WoolClip was mistakenly identified as WoolQ which is a platform developed by Australian Wool Innovation.