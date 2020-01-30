Skydivers will jump for joy at Darkan

MEMBERS of the Hillman Farm Skydiving Club are set to land on sunset at the Darkan Sheepfest on Saturday, February 8 and are planning to go 'blue' to highlight and support the Blue Tree Project.

Darkan Sheepfest committee member and instigator of the special skydiving event Jodie King was thrilled that it was all happening for the show.

"How lucky are we to live in a community with so much to offer," Ms King said.

"This is part of why I volunteer as we just love showcasing what we have in our own paddock.

"We can't wait to go blue for the Blue Tree Project and raise much-needed awareness for mental health.

"Our volunteers, shearers and even some of our sheep will be wearing blue at Sheepfest this year.

"Hamish Campbell and the crew from the Hillman Farm Skydiving Club with their can-do attitude has made a difficult idea easy.

"We can't wait to see them paint the sky blue to remind us that it's OK not to be OK."

All the logistics have been carefully managed so everyone will see the skydivers all drop in.

It'll be a challenging jump for the skydivers who are used to their usual vast paddock drop-zone, but it's all been carefully put together by Darkan farmer and Hillman Skydiving Club president Hamish Campbell who was more than happy be involved with Sheepfest and co-ordinate the jump.

Mr Campbell said the Hillman Farm Skydiving Club was a great diversion from the pressures of farming, just like any football club.

"Skydiving's such a close international community, it's really as safe as the jumper decides to make it and it opens a lot of doors and builds networks all over the world - even being in a shire as rural as West Arthur," Mr Campbell said.

"We're really lucky to have the facilities of Hillman here in Darkan and would encourage anyone interested to get involved and contact us via our Facebook page - Hillman Farm Skydiving Club.

As exhilarating as skydiving may be, at the other end of the spectrum is how exhausting mental health is.

Factor in the isolation and the 'tough' country faade many people still find themselves in, fixing mental health in rural Australia continues to be a constant uphill battle.

Kendall Whyte represents the Blue Tree Project and is the sister of Jayden, who painted the first tree blue as a practical joke, prior to taking his own life.

"We appreciate any effort in helping spread the Blue Tree Project message," Ms Whyte said.

"Hopefully together we can work to create a healthier countryside.

"We want everyone to see the blue trees to remember yet make a difference to prevent others going through the same pain."

Many shearers returning for the reunion will pull their footy boots on to fill the local West Arthur Bulldogs team.

The skydivers jump was a feature for the footy grand final held several decades ago.

Last minute details are being finalised for Darkan Sheepfest, including some great entries uploaded on the event's Facebook page for the 'Best Pet Sheep' competition.

The Shearers and Shed Staff Reunion continues to receive RSVPs right across WA with some even planning to travel from the Eastern States.

Nominations continue for the Sport Shear and Wool Handling Competitions and the Farm Boot Foot Race looks to be bigger and better than the last.

But for most visitors, while all the events are entertaining, being able to spend the day in the country, talking to locals and seeing sheep and wool up close is what they like about Darkan Sheepfest the best.

All that, and Darkan Sheepfest gate entry is only a gold coin donation.