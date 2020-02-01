Masseys 'efficient' tractor right workhorse

QUALITY and value are essential and machines must be efficient.

So it was really no surprise the Introvigne family, Bonnydale Black Simmental Stud, Bridgetown, chose 'Efficient' Massey Ferguson tractors to add to their enterprise in 2018 (Efficient is a specification package).

The Introvignes run 1000 breeders and this year's cropping program for grain and hay will be about 1600 hectares - with 1100ha set aside for cropping and 500-600ha of hay/silage production.

They also do a lot of contract work, seeding, spraying, hay and harvesting.

The purchase, from Bunbury Machinery, of a 6713S Efficient and a 6714S Efficient, saw the number of Massey tractors on the farm climb to five, with an MF575 (circa 1980), Massey 6270 (circa 2000) and Massey 7475 (circa 2010) still gainfully employed in a variety of tasks from feeding out, to hay and loader work.

The trio of Mike, Rob and Tyson Introvigne traded a Massey 6465 (circa 2006) on the two new machines which have now each recorded more than 2000 hours of work.

"We've always had Masseys and even though we shopped around we came back to them for their quality, reliability and value for money," Tyson said.

"Plus we get very good back-up service from Bunbury Machinery."

For Tyson, the new models have more zip, are easy to operate and comfortable and easy to get in and out without adjusting the steering wheel column, when feeding cows.

"They're mainly used for feeding the cows, carting hay, loader work, raking, tedding, baling and some stick raking," Tyson said.

"They've got a lot of good features including a 54 kilometre an hour road speed which is pretty handy to get around the property.

"Sometimes it might mean trips of 25 or 30 kilometres so you're not wasting time in the tractor.

"And the front suspension and cab suspension make it easier, both models are optioned with a super deluxe air suspension seat).

"Both models have got a Dyna-6 transmission which is especially good for loader work using an electric joystick and for main operations we stick to the manual even though we can set to auto.

"Forward and reverse take-off gears can be set so you can change direction at any speed, in any gear without having to change down."

According to Massey Ferguson, the Efficient package for the 6713S includes the semi-powershift Dyna-6 transmission, which offers six powershift steps in each of four ranges for ease of operation in the paddock and on the road, including a total of nine speeds in the working range.

Tyson also was a little surprised at the power achieved from the four cylinder AGCOPOWER engine, which develops 100 kiloWatts (135 horsepower) in the 6713S and 108kW (145hp) in the 6714S.

"They make easy work of loading lime, fertilisers and gravel and they handle the hilly country well, pulling the feed-out wagons, with a lot of tractive power without using too much fuel," Tyson said.

"It's also handy having the extra power on the road."

The AGCO POWER engine is a Tier 4 Final with selective catalytic reduction technology, with the 30 litre AdBlue tank conveniently placed next to the 250L fuel tank.

With a closed centre, load-sensing hydraulic flow of 110 litres a minute hydraulic operation is no-fuss with high flow at low engine speeds to maintain output.

There's also four-speed electric PTO speed selection.

The Introvignes also opted for Xenon HID light packages for both models and a steer-ready ACGOCommand ISOBUS-compatible display for the 6714S, to have the option for future precision software.

Both models came loader-ready from the Massey Ferguson Beauvais, France factory, complete with the loader sub-frame.

More information: See your local Massey Ferguson dealer.