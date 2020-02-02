Readers respond to AFGRI equipment sale

AFGRI Equipment's Campbell Aiken (left), sales Wagin and Pingelly with Pingelly branch salesman Terry Macanas in front of the Miller Nitro 5333 self-propelled boomsprayer that is being offered for sale during AFGRI's six week advertising campaign in Farm Weekly.

THE first week of AFGRI Equipment's six week advertising campaign in Farm Weekly has drawn a positive response.

According to company marketing co-ordinator Timothy Roberts, enquiry vindicated the company's move to offer quality used equipment at value prices.

"A lot of enquiry was for seeding equipment and when it rains I expect the focus will shift to our boomsprayer offering," Mr Roberts said.

"Generally the advertising has sparked a lot of attention from the market."

This week, AFGRI again has six pages of products in Farm Weekly's classified section from 149 to 154.

According to AFGRI Equipment's Campbell Aiken, sales Wagin and Pingelly, a special this week is a Nitro 5333 self-propelled boomsprayer at the company's Pingelly branch, with a price tag of $291,500, including GST.

"It has only done 2990 hours and comes with a 6300 litre tank, a 120 foot (36 metres) boom with 72 Triplex nozzles on 20 inch (50 centimetres) spacings with stainless steel plumbing," Mr Aiken said.

"It also comes with Capstan pinpoint nozzle control, which controls flow and pressure at the nozzle in conjunction with individual nozzle boundary control to provide accurate and repeatable application to achieve the desired coverage.

"You can speed up, slow down, turn, overlap, or any combination of those variables and it will not effect the consistency built into this system."

The 5333 boasts a QSL 8.3 litre 228 kiloWatt (305 horsepower) (Power bulge 248kW, 333hp) electronic-controlled Tier III engine, turbo-charged and air-to-air after-cooled, linked to a three-speed transmission.

It also features a 160 amp alternator and two heavy duty batteries.

Mr Aiken said the front-mounted boom and rear-mounted engine provided optimum weight balance with the large tank range.

"The 50:50 weight balance, full-time four-wheel-drive and massive suspension travel (two-and-a-half times more than other sprayers) means growers get maximum traction and work out of their Miller machines, even in the most challenging terrain and conditions," Mr Aiken said.

"The Miller Nitro 5000 series also offers the highest under-frame clearance at 1.8 metres, allowing full-season crop applications, including late applications for canola."

Improved operator comfort is another feature thanks to the industry-awarded Hydralink suspension.

The 5333 also comes with a 75 millimetre front-fill Granni Pot and 650/75 x 38 flotation tyres (80 per cent), with fenders.

More information: phone Terry Macanas on 9887 1395.