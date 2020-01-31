Local government funding to mitigate bushfires

More than 700 bushfire risks across 23 regional local governments are set to be treated following the recent grant allocation of nearly $5.5 million of State Government funding assistance.



The successful local governments, from the north-west of the State to the Great Southern region, will carry out 714 mitigation activities to reduce bushfire risks in their areas.



Mitigation activities include mechanical and chemical treatments to reduce fuel levels, creating firebreaks, and conducting hazard-reduction burns.



Local governments should visit http://www.dfes.wa.gov.au for more information on future Mitigation Activity Fund grant rounds as well as how to prepare a Bushfire Risk Management Plan to identify bushfire risks in their area.



"The Mitigation Activity Fund is making a significant difference to local governments throughout Western Australia with over 1,500 mitigation treatments carried out so far through the Royalties for Regions program,"said Emergency Services Minister Francis Logan.



"It is great to see that nearly $5.5m has been allocated this funding round to 23 regional local governments to treat 714 bushfire risks throughout the Pilbara, Wheatbelt, South-West and Great Southern.



"For every dollar we invest in mitigation, we save $11 in emergency management so not only does it make sense to reduce the chances of catastrophic bushfires and the effects they have on communities, but it also makes financial sense."

