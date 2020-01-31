Heavier steers sell to $1171 at Manjimup

THE Elders team penned just shy of 500 young beef cattle at the company's second weaner sale of the season at Manjimup last week.

Broken down the yarding consisted of 354 steers and 145 heifers with the sale grossing $434,779.

The heavier end of the steer line-up 360-405 kilograms sold to $1171 and 300 cents a kilogram while lighter steers 250-300kg topped at 334c/kg.

Heifers returned up to $896 and 270c/kg for 320-350kg weights and lighter types 250-280kg sold liveweight to 256c/kg.

Topping the sale's per head prices were 11 Angus steers weighing an average of 398kg offered by one of the sale's volume vendors J & DL Bogoais, Manjimup, which sold to Kalgrains, Wannamal, for $1171 and 294c/kg.

Kalgrains continued to operate at the top of the market, securing the second top-priced line of steers at $1100 and 270c/kg for two Angus steers weighing 408kg offered by M & L Herceg.

Other Kalgrains purchases included two Angus steers weighing 390kg, offered by BR & TL Styles for $1092 and 280c/kg, and a single 395kg Angus steer from Twin Lakes Holdings, Manjimup, costing $1061 and 270c/kg.

Willowbank, Benger, bought a total of seven lines of steers at the sale paying to a top of $1084 and 300c/kg for 11 Angus steers weighing 361kg offered by F Pessotto & Son, Manjimup.

Some other dearer lines going to Willowbank included 14 Angus steers weighing 365kg from the Bogoais family's draft, costing $1073 at 294c/kg and eight Red Angus cross steers averaging 379kg from IR & SA Ryan, Manjimup, costing $1061 and 280c/kg.

Other stronger steer values paid on the day included 13 Angus steers weighing 355kg offered by Bachos Holdings Pty Ltd, Manjimup, that went to 298c/kg and $1059, bid of Clune Trading Pty Ltd, while Central Stockcare secured a few lines of steers at the sale paying a top of $1040 at 260c/kg for a single 400kg Murray Grey steer trucked in by KA & H Dalgleish.

Topping the liveweight steer market was nine Angus steers weighing 255kg from regular sale vendors WD & IM Phillips & Son, Manjimup, that sold to the 334c/kg and $852 bid from GS & ED Blincow who purchased a further two lines of lighter steers at the top-end of the liveweight prices.

K Kezich & Sons also purchased several lines of lighter steers at the dearer end of the liveweight market paying to 332c/kg on two occasions, firstly for 15 Angus steers averaging 291kg costing $966 from the Phillips draft and 13 Angus steers weighing 291kg from the Bogoais draft costing $964.

Elders Manjimup representative Cameron Harris, filling a couple of orders, was another strong buyer of lighter steers paying to 320c/kg on numerous occasions.

In the heifer portion of the sale per head prices reached $896 for a line of seven Angus cross heifers weighing 350kg from Grant Grazing Company, Manjimup, purchased by Craig Martin, Elders Brunswick, for 256c/kg.

The next best price for heifers was paid by G & C Stoiche at $891 and 244c/kg for five Simmental cross heifers weighing 365kg from Marrivale Down.

Other stronger heifer values included three Simmental cross heifers averaging 348kg, going to the Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, at $871 and 250c/kg.

SD East paid the 270c/kg top liveweight heifer price for two lines of Charolais heifers from the Grant Grazing draft which cost up to $868 for 13 heifers weighing 322kg.

The Galati family purchased a total of five lines of heifers at the sale and paid the next highest liveweight price of 260c/kg for the opening pen of two Charolais cross heifers, averaging 298kg from the Stirling Brothers to cost $774.

Armed with a significant order Mr Harris purchased nine lines of heifers weighing from 265kg to 360kg and paid to $789 at 244c/kg for nine Angus cross heifers weighing 323kg offered by VS & C Dimitriou & Son, Manjimup and to 256c/kg for 10 Charolais heifers averaging 266kg from the Grant Grazing draft costing $681.

Kalgrains topped up its account with six Charolais cross heifers weighing 376kg, offered by Stirling Brothers, costing $827 at 220c/kg.