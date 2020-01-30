Australian wheat sells to China

IN SPITE of red hot local Australian grain prices spurred higher by insatiable domestic demand exporters are finding a home for Australian wheat internationally.

Bloomberg reported this week that China's government purchasing arm Cofco had bought around a million tonnes of wheat from Canada, Australia and France in the past fortnight.

Industry sources have suggested Australian exporters have sold around 500,000 tonnes to be shipped on nine Panamax sized vessels to China.

One commentator on social media reported a price of just under $A400 a tonne free on board (FOB) however this could not be confirmed.

Meanwhile, prices for grain delivered upcountry remain at strong levels in the states with the highest stocks levels - Victoria and South Australia.

In South Australia prices for APW quality wheat are around $350 a tonne with a combination of export, local and northern domestic demand competing for grain.

In Victoria the quote in the bulk handling centres is slightly lower, between $330 and $340/t but higher figures are available in direct trade to end users.

Mr Gorey said South Australia was the major focus of international buyers.

"Geelong is marginal in terms of its price competitiveness while in Western Australia we are hearing there is not a lot of grower selling at current values so that is hampering exporters looking to put together a parcel."

Mr Gorey said growers' willingness to hold grain reflected a change in attitudes.

"We've seen in recent years more years than not you are rewarded for holding your grain, and when you have cheap or free warehousing it is something farmers are very comfortable doing.

"We're past the harvest pressure on prices and now with any grain remaining to sell farmers are not going to be rushed into selling."

Internationally, concerns regarding the northern hemisphere crop has seen wheat avoid the malaise that has engulfed broader financial markets in light of concerns about the coronavirus.

The story Australian wheat sells to China first appeared on Farm Online.