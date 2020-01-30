WHILE supermarkets are pushing for perfect fruit, a research organisation is chasing capsicums with internal rot.

Applied Horticultural Research is leading a new project aimed at developing effective control measures for internal rot of capsicums.

In conducting the research, AHR has put the call out for samples showing the disease.

The disease affects the seeds inside the fruit which appear normal from the outside.



It is a major cause of customer complaints and rejections of capsicums in Australia.

RELATED READING

Several different fungi can cause the disease, including species of Fusarium and Alternaria.



However, it is unclear which is/are the main organism(s) responsible for this disease in Australia.



The project aims to identify the causal organism(s) and develop management techniques to both prevent infection and minimise the risk of sending unacceptable fruit to market.



"We are calling for samples of affected capsicums and chillies in order to determine the causal agent(s) in Australia and to develop effective control measures," an AHR release said.

For instructions on how to collect and send the samples, click here.

The story WANTED: Capsicums with internal rot first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.