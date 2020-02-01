Planning underway for a big year for Liebe Group

THE Liebe Group team has been working hard in preparation for a big year ahead.

The development of the yearly calendar is underway and it is filling up quickly with workshops, annual events and sundowners, along with finalising the strategy for the trials, research and development focus for the year.

Following on from a less-than-ideal finish to the 2019 season, The Liebe Group is hoping this year produces better weather for the 2020 growing season.

The Liebe Group is renowned throughout the Wheatbelt for its comprehensive annual events which attract growers and agribusinesses that are keen to build upon their capacity and networking opportunities.

After the great success of the pilot year in 2019, Liebe has announced another six members-exclusive AgChats sessions confirmed across the 2020 calendar, kindly supported by Grain Growers.

First up in the calendar for February, the session takes an in-depth look at the Liebe Group and GRDC Lupin Establishment Project trial results, looking into the details surrounding lupin germination.

Liebe's research and development co-ordinator Judy Storer, Alan Meldrum, Grain Growers and Bob French, DPIRD, will together deliver this hands-on, interactive workshop at the Liebe Group Research and Education Facility in Dalwallinu.

In place of the Annual Trials Review Day, an AgChat Trial Review session on the Liebe Group and GRDC Legume Demonstration Project will be held on March 5.

The workshop will partner with renowned industry experts and the trial hosts to discuss their first-hand experiences.

This event will be followed by the Liebe Group's annual general meeting where members and partners are invited to nominate and elect committee members for the coming year, followed by a sundowner.

Liebe's Crop Updates are being held on March 11 at the Dalwallinu Recreation Centre.

This event provides updates about the latest research and development, as well as information pertinent to the coming growing season.

Diamond sponsor Rabobank will be providing an international speaker and, with a Reefinator Demonstration by Rocks Gone, the Liebe Group is hoping to continue the success of the event from previous years and provide useful information to growers before the season kicks off.

Crop Updates is open to both members and non-members to attend.

The Women's Field Day was created to build the management capacity of women to make a difference to their family, farm business and the agricultural industry.

It will be held on June 16 this year and is a great day for learning and networking for women across the State.

The main trial site is rotated annually to different farming properties in the Liebe area.

The 2020 site will be at Hirsch's property at Latham.

For a sneak preview before the Spring Field Day of the trials hosted on the main trial site, the Liebe Group will be holding the Post Seeding Field Walk on July 22.

Following this, the Spring Field Day will showcase the latest local research and development for the local area at the main trial site on September 10.

The Liebe Group will also run skills workshops in the first half of the year which are designed to increase grower capacity in areas such as financial, agronomic, management and personal development.

The Liebe dinner will be held towards the end of the year, so keep your eye out for more information to come out at a later date.

The dinner is a great opportunity for members to mix socially with other members, industry people and partners.

If you are interested in attending any of these events or would like more information, contact the Liebe Office on 9661 1907.