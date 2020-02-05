Angus the mainstay of Bornholm operation

ANGUS blood forms the backbone of Graham Ayres' cattle operation at Bornholm which is focused on raising quality calves with minimal fuss.

An Angus-Friesian herd of about 220 females graze pastures across Graham's 404 hectare property on the South Coast and the calibre of calves they produce means there's no plans for the breeding herd make up to change in the near future.

"We used to have all sorts of breeds when I was young, back then I was farming together with my brother, growing potatoes," Graham said.

"But we got into the Angus-Friesians because we were dealing with a lot of Italians at the time who were buying our potatoes and a lot of them would come down to buy seed potatoes and they'd ask us to show them our cows.

"There was one old guy who said we had to try out some first cross females - at the time the popular ones were Hereford-Friesians.

"He seemed a bit obsessed by that idea so I guess we got a bit inspired and thought we better buy a few and see what he was talking about."

These days, the value Angus-Friesian females can bring to a breeding operation is no secret.

Summer female sales with pregnancy tested in calf Angus-Friesians draw strong crowds of eager buyers looking for the hybrid vigour and boosted maternal and growth traits typical of F1 breeders and since trying them out more than 30 years ago, Graham has been among those crowds of buyers.

The Ayres name has since been a regular on buyers' registration lists at breeder sales at Boyanup and Mt Barker for many years because whenever there are top notch Angus-Friesian females on offer, Graham likes to be in with a chance to secure his next generation of breeders.

With an at-home focus on running a low-stress, easy maintenance cattle operation, Graham ensures the hard work is already done by buying at the top end of the quality scale, underpinning an already good mix of Angus and Friesian blood with depth of breeding from quality bloodlines.

"There's always heaps of demand for the Angus-Friesian's calves each year," Graham said.

"And they can take a bit of work but we see the weights and the returns so I think you definitely get what you pay for - big calves and quiet cows."

Temperament is a major factor for Graham as well, who doesn't replace females from his own herd, therefore relying on the depth of quality in breeding from vendors at the female sales.

"They've also got to be bucket reared," Graham said.

"If I can't walk up to them in the paddock, they're too toey in my opinion.

"The ones we bought from Houdens at Mt Barker the other day we were able to see in the paddock before the sale and they were beautifully quiet, as were their mums which we got to see too, so that was a big tick for us.

"And we know they had the breeding behind them as well, which you can't see but it is really important."

In terms of Angus bloodlines running through the herd at Bornholm, Graham isn't too fussed about what he's got, as long as it's quality.

"We've probably got a bit of everything in the State I reckon," he said with a laugh.

"We do try to buy from breeders who we've bought from before and know the quality they can produce."

The entire breeding herd is bought in, with Graham saying he very rarely retains any of his own heifers for breeding.

When females are bought in each year, they're usually already in calf to an Angus bull and Graham said he opted for a Quicksilver Charolais bull to join his older females to with the hybrid vigour and maternal ability of the mothers producing well-muscled, fast-growing calves.

Those calves, usually dropped between February and April, are ear-marked each year for Woolworths and ready to go to slaughter straight from their mums in early January.

"We try to have them all gone by the first week in January," Graham said.

"So we hold them for as long as we can while we've got green feed and then we bump them to places like Woolies.

"I prefer to sell through an agent so we get Michael Lynch (Landmark Albany) to help us place them once they get to that 420-440 kilograms liveweight mark and we really appreciate his help."

There's a certain amount of ease that comes with using an agent according to Graham which also plays into the ease of management style of operation he prefers to run.

"For the cattle, for me, for my family and everyone around me, running with less stress is good across the board," he said.

"For me, getting the results with the minimum of stress is what you want.

"It doesn't necessarily mean you work any less, but just keep on top of the stress levels so everything is in perspective and running as smoothly as possible.

"It's all pretty laid back."

Spending the money to buy quality from the start makes the rest of the process easier as well, Graham said.

"Like with the cattle I bought the other week from Houdens, I got them home, worked them in the yards and they were just so quiet and relaxed and I thought wow, that was worth every cent.

"So you do have to pay a bit more for the Angus-Friesians but you're buying two for the price of one and the quality is there so that's why we keep buying them in."

Opting to go with bought in Angus-Friesian breeders as opposed to a more moderately framed self-replacing Angus herd is also a matter of environment.

"There are obviously different ways to run a similar type of animal - 10 years ago I had people telling me these were going to be finished and everything was going to be all pure Angus," Graham said.

"But the ground is the thing, if you don't have fertile ground like this, I think they'd be too high maintenance and I have struggled getting condition into them on lease blocks a bit further away from the coast.

"So I think everything's got its place and for us, these Angus-Friesians do really well here on predominantly rye and sub-clovers."

Graham is also careful not to over stock, saying the property could probably handle more on it than it currently runs.

"This year we're running about 220 breeders but we're probably looking at running a few more, maybe 250 in the future," Graham said.

"But there's always a work trade off to keep in mind you know.

"I mean if you live in a place like this and you immerse yourself too much in work, all of a sudden you're not going fishing or going to the beach, leaving time for family and friends.

"So in terms of the numbers we run in the future, I'll keep lifestyle in mind, though secretly I do really like doing it - it does feel like an achievement each year when we've got calves on the ground."

It means the plans for the beef operation are the same going forward, with Graham planning to continue bringing in well-bred first cross females to make the most of what Angus blood can bring to beef operations like his across WA.