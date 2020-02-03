Bootcamp for farm mechanisation industry

AN INITIATIVE to boost skilled labour in agriculture will see an opportunity for young people to seek career pathways in the farm mechanisation industry.

The focus will be a three-day bootcamp at Muresk Institute on June 23-25 this year, supported by WAFarmers, the Farm Machinery & Industry Association (FMIA) and Muresk Institute.

Officially titled WAFarmers Bootcamp, it will comprise machinery demonstrations, talks by industry specialists and hands-on training.

According to Muresk Institute general manager Pru Jenkins, the event will provide school leavers and young people with a chance to demonstrate their skills with a unique opportunity to kick start a career in the tech-based farm mechanisation industry.

"Participants will meet leading machinery industry specialists and develop employability skills such as team work, communication and developing initiative," Ms Jenkins said.

"They will be able to fine tune their CV and obtain a graded skills passport along the way."

Activities include gaining experience in flying a unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), operating precision control technology, learning more about machinery application for agronomy and understanding data-based decision-making.

"The WAFarmers Bootcamp culminates in a meet and greet opportunity for participants to pitch their skills and enthusiasm to machinery businesses which are looking to employ quality employees and apprentices," Ms Jenkins said.

The event will be suitable for school leavers and young people wanting to enter the farm mechanisation industry and have an aptitude for technology.

Eligibility criteria includes:

Must be at least 16 years of age and have completed year 12.

Be willing to live and work in a regional town.

Have pre-existing knowledge of agricultural machinery application for agronomy.

Demonstrate aptitude or interest in technology and/or data management.

Have a 'can do' attitude.

Complete an application form and an interview.

There is likely to be apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities for successful applicants.

FMIA executive officer John Henchy said the event put the focus squarely on the need for skilled labour in the farm mechanisation industry.

"I give credit to WAFarmers for instigating this initiative and to Muresk for its continued support of our industry," John said.

"Muresk is one of the few education institutions that recognise the importance of our industry."

The event will cost $150 with accommodation at Muresk Institute.

Applications close on April 30 and with short-listed applicants assessed for suitability.

More information: 1300 994 031 or mureskbookings@ dtwd.wa.gov.au to register and reserve your accommodation.