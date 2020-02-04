Strong interest in pasture seeders

MACHINERY West, Donnybrook, dealer principal Mike Ferguson reports "huge enquiry" in several broadacre areas for pasture drills.

"There's big interest in sowing grasses and pasture varieties and even opportunity cropping in areas with a bit of moisture," Mike said.

And it has led to a rise in sales of his franchised Lightning pasture seed drills.

The seed drills range in working width from 1.8 metres (three-point linkage 12 row) to 5.4m (trailed 36 row) with power requirements ranging from 21 kiloWatts (30 horsepower) to 108kW (145hp).

Seed box capacity ranges from 0.126 cubic metres to 0.729m3.

The drills are equipped with double disc openers set on 150 millimetre spacings with following steel-pressed wheel rollers for levelling and are designed with an easy rate adjustment for sowing grasses, clovers and cereals.

"We've got 75 units out there since we introduced them to the WA market three years ago," he said.

"They're a basic seeder made in China, but end-tow with double disc openers and press wheels and word of mouth has seen them in demand.

"Owners are very happy with them and we'll show a new 36-row model at next month's (Make Smoking History) Wagin Woolorama."

Mike is upbeat about sales prospects this year coming off three "very ordinary seasons".

"We're just hoping for an average season," he said.

"Enquiry is there and it's picking up on tractors, seeders and feeding equipment so we'll have some business to do."