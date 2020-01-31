Projects to reduce run-off road crashes on rural roads

The State government has announced further seven run-off road projects to improve safety on sections of regional roads.



The further seven projects, worth $17.5 million, have been identified as presenting a higher risk for run-off crashes.



Each of the latest seven projects have been funded from the Road Trauma Trust Account (RTTA) and will upgrade about 60 kilometres of regional road.



Projects have been identified and prioritised based on having an above average single vehicle run-off road crash risk using Main Roads modelling.



Road safety treatments to be carried out include road widening, shoulder sealing and the installation of safety barriers, audible lines and pavement markings.



Construction of the projects is scheduled to begin this financial year and include roads in the Great Southern, South-West, Goldfields-Esperance, Mid West, Wheatbelt and Pilbara regions.



The latest allocation of $17.5m complements other works underway this financial year to mitigate single vehicle run-off road crashes.



This year the State government has committed a further $25m for shoulder widening and audible edge lines along a number of key regional routes.



These works - already underway or nearing completion - include upgrades to Indian Ocean Drive, Great Eastern Highway, Brookton Highway, South Western Highway, Pinjarra-Williams Road and Collie-Lake King Road.



The government continues to seek a funding partnership with the Federal government to accelerate delivery of the Regional Road Safety Program.



The proposed partnership would upgrade 17,000km of regional road and drastically reduce regional road trauma.



It would be delivered over nine years at a cost of a total of $100m a year.



"We know that single vehicle run-off crashes are one of the biggest causes of fatal and serious injury crashes in regional Western Australia," said Road Safety Minister Michelle Roberts.



"We're seeing more and more crashes caused by simple errors of judgement or moments of inattention.



"Safety treatments like widening the road, installing safety barriers and sealing the shoulders will create a safer environment on those high-risk roads.



"Every year we devote a significant portion of the RTTA budget for safety treatments to our regional roads and we are making steady progress.



"We could significantly expand these works with the implementation of a Federal-State partnership."

