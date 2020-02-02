McKenzie resigns as agriculture minister

Deputy leader of the Nationals Bridget McKenzie has given Prime Minister Scott Morrison her resignation as the federal agriculture minister.

The move comes after more than a week of sustained calls for Senator McKenzie to step down over her handling of grant funding in her previous portfolio as sports minister.

Australian Associated Press has reported that the Prime Minister made the announcement at a press conference in Canberra after receiving a departmental report that said Senator McKenzie breached ministerial rules in the so-called sports rorts scandal.

Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack will step in as agriculture minister.

Last month, the Prime Minister asked his department secretary to investigate Senator McKenzie's handling of the $100 million sports grant program after it was revealed a grant was awarded to a Victorian clay target club of which Senator McKenzie was a member.



It was alleged that grants were awarded to clubs based in seats the Coalition sought to target at the 2019 federal election.

Bridget McKenzie because the first female federal agriculture minister in May last year.





