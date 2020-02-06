Focus on getting best out of spray gear

HANDS-ON training sessions will be delivered in the grainbelt in coming weeks to assist spray operators to effectively set up and calibrate spraying equipment.

Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) sprayer calibration/application workshops will be delivered by well-known spray application specialist Bill Campbell and will be particularly suited to younger grain growers, growers with new machinery and farm employees.

"People attending these free, on-farm events will be updated on current best practice spraying information that will enable them to make correct and effective decisions across different spray situations," Mr Campbell said.

"Spray operators will learn how to ensure chemical products reach their target and avoid spray drift issues.

"The workshops will involve the use of different spraying systems and technologies and demonstrate correct procedures for mixing and 'batching' chemicals."

Each workshop will cover:

Application, droplet and coverage requirements for water volume and mode of action and how nozzles work;

Spray techniques for different situations, including summer and winter knockdowns and applying pre-emergent herbicides, fungicides and crop desiccation chemicals;

Understanding different spraying systems and technologies, how they work and how to best set them up;

Practical demonstrations of commercial spray equipment with water sensitive paper to demonstrate different spray techniques and to check and measure coverage and droplet deposition;

Mixing and batching theory with grower demonstrations of nurse tank and mobile mixing batch setups;

Grower batching and loading demonstration.

The workshops are being held with the support of local grower groups.

Each of the free GRDC sprayer calibration/application workshops will be held from 10.30am to 4.30pm and include lunch.

To register or for more information, visit the GRDC events page, contact Mr Campbell (bill@campbellag.com or 0427 545 553) or participating grower groups Corrigin Farm Improvement Group, South East Premium Wheat Growers Association (SEPWA), Ravensthorpe Agricultural Initiative Network (RAIN), Stirlings to Coast Farmers, Southern DIRT and Compass Agriculture Alliance (CAA).