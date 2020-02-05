Regional Development Commissions get new CEOs

Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan has welcomed the appointment of Rob Cossart and Tym Duncanson to lead the Wheatbelt and Gascoyne Regional Development Commissions.



An extensive recruitment process for the roles was conducted by the Public Sector Commissioner, which included broad advertising and executive search components, following which the Public Sector Commissioner recommended both appointments.



Mr Cossart is the director of the Northern Region and of Northern Agricultural Development at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.



He has extensive experience in government in the water area, as well as in academia and research.



Mr Duncanson has acted in the role of chief executive officer of the Gascoyne Development Commission since March 2019.



He previously led the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's Land and Water Development team, and has worked in the private and public sectors in land management and forestry.



"The appointments of Rob Cossart and Tym Duncanson will help to strengthen two of our State's leading agricultural regions, the Wheatbelt and the Gascoyne," Ms MacTiernan said.



"Rob has been absolutely critical to our government's efforts to rebuild agricultural and pastoral capacity in the north within the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.



"He brings a real drive to the job and will be a welcome leader in the Wheatbelt.



"Tym has delivered strong results in the Gascoyne during his time as acting chief executive officer, leading new projects, a strong commission team and building critical relationships across the region."