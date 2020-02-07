EvokeAg organiser AgriFutures Australia said farmers from a number of diverse agricultural sectors see value in attending the agtech conference and over 100 farmers from Australia and New Zealand were expected to attend the two day event.



"More than 70 national and international speakers will take to the stage, sharing their knowledge and stories from remote sensing technology, consumer-driven markets, biofuels, regenerative farming and more," organisers said.

"Primary producers will learn from the trailblazers of international markets.

"Farm-focussed program highlights include the Elders Platinum Partner Masterclass where Bruce Creek and Michael Wilkes will share their insights on how livestock farmers can adopt precision technologies to optimise their production efficiencies.



"Farmers Mark Mortimer, Brad Jones and Sue Middleton will share how the tech they are using on-farm has become a vital part of their business."

Discounted event tickets are available for primary producers.

The story Event for producers first appeared on Farm Online.