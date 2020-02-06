Testing and monitoring to prevent toxicity

PRODUCERS have been reminded to take steps to prevent annual ryegrass toxicity (ARGT) from occurring in their livestock and to monitor stock daily for signs of the disease.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) veterinarian Anna Erickson said ARGT was a serious and usually fatal disease of livestock unless identified early.

"ARGT occurs when livestock, including horses, eat annual ryegrass seed heads infected with a toxin-producing bacterium," Dr Erickson said.

"The toxin accumulates over time in the animal's system, until it causes poisoning."

Dr Erickson said seasonal conditions had been conducive for the development of ARGT.

"Stock owners and feed sellers that have hay or chaff containing annual ryegrass should have it tested for ARGT risk before they supply it or feed it to stock," she said.

"Preventing an ARGT outbreak is always better than managing the consequences to stock.

"When buying hay, always ask for a commodity vendor declaration and a testing certificate that declares that the sample of hay tested is low risk for ARGT.

"Although feed testing does not guarantee the safety of the feed as it could be present in other untested parts of the bales, it is an important tool to reduce the risk."

Signs of ARGT in sheep, cattle and horses include shaking, clumsy gait, jaw champing, and dullness, followed by an inability to rise, convulsions and in severe cases, death.

These disease signs are made worse by stress or movement.

Dr Erickson said it was also important to monitor livestock daily when on pasture containing annual ryegrass, as affected animals could recover if removed from the affected paddock early.

"Although there is no effective treatment for ARGT other than removal from the feed source, it is recommended that you call a vet if animals die or show neurological signs such as shaking or lack of coordination," she said.

"Neurological signs may indicate ARGT but these signs are also similar to some exotic diseases, so veterinary investigations may qualify for a rebate under the Significant Disease Investigation Program.

"These investigations allow Western Australia to rule out the presence of exotic diseases, helping to support our ongoing access to international markets as well as ensuring that the producer obtains the correct diagnosis."

Dr Erickson said that once a paddock developed ARGT, the toxin persisted until the following growing season and also survived the hay-making process.

"If ARGT is suspected in pasture, testing of the ryegrass will show if the toxin is present," Dr Erickson said.

"Samples need to be collected randomly through the paddock, taking five to 10 seed heads from each site."

More information: agric.wa.gov.au.