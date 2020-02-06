Growers to get insight into Brexit impact

NIAB Crop Science chief executive officer Tina Barsby will be one of the keynote speakers at the GRDC Grains Research Update in Perth later this month.

THE impact of Brexit on agriculture in the United Kingdom and Australia will be one of the many topics up for discussion at the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update in Perth on Monday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 25.

The event will kick off with a strong focus on how grains research, development and extension is organised in the UK, with keynote presentations from NIAB (National Institute of Agricultural Botany) Crop Science chief executive Tina Barsby and UK agricultural consultant Keith Norman.

NIAB is an internationally recognised organisation known for its innovative research and practical advice to improve crop production across the grain, forage and horticulture industries.

In her address Dr Barsby will provide insights into the funding and practice of small grain cereal research, development and extension (RD&E) and knowledge exchange in the UK with a focus on who the main players are, how funding works, and how research outcomes reach the grower and lead to on-farm change.

"The funding situation for RD&E in the UK is quite complicated, with no actual 'reservation' of funding for the grain industry," Dr Barsby said.

She will also discuss the UK's Plant Variety and Seeds Act and its impact on grains in the context of Brexit.

Meanwhile, Mr Norman will discuss cereal production in the UK considering regulation, developments in herbicide and fungicide resistance and climate change.

The two-day Grains Research Update is an important source of agronomic and industry information and resources and includes more than 50 presenters sharing the latest research results and innovations to assist on-farm profitability.

The GRDC Grains Research Update, Perth, will be followed by five regional one-day GRDC Grains Research Update events at the following WA locations:

Kwinana West Zone, Corrigin Recreation and Events Centre - February 27

Kwinana East Zone, Merredin Regional Community and Leisure Centre - February 28

Geraldton Zone,

Yuna Community Centre - March 6

Albany Zone, Jerramungup Sports Centre - March 11

Esperance Zone, Lake King Hall - March 12.

More information or to register for one of the events, go to grdc.com.au, call 6262 2128 or email researchupdates@giwa.org.au