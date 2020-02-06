Win for glyphosate in the US

SUPPORTERS of the continued usage of the herbicide glyphosate have had an important win in the United States last week.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) completed its review into the safety of glyphosate and found it was safe and that it did not cause cancer.

Glyphosate use has been an enormously controversial subject in the past few years, with several nations banning the use of the herbicide and Bayer, the manufacturer of the most well-known glyphosate-based product, Roundup, forced to pay out millions in damages after courts found it was responsible for causing cancer.

"EPA has concluded that there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used according to the label and that it is not a carcinogen," the agency said in a statement.

Bayer was predictably delighted with the finding, which may be beneficial when it comes to arguing its point in other cases before the courts across the US.

Liam Condon, the president of Bayer's Crop Science division said it was another study that showed glyphosate was safe.

"EPA's latest decision on glyphosate-based herbicides adds to the long-term evaluation of leading international health authorities that these products can be used safely, and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic," Mr Condon said.

"Glyphosate-based herbicides are one of the most thoroughly studied products of their kind."

The EPA has said a cancer warning on labels for glyphosate-based products would be false and misleading based on its scientific assessment.

However, groups opposing the use of the product have hit out at the decision saying the agency has close links to Bayer and previously Monsanto, the company Bayer bought out in 2018.

