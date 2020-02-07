Quanden Springs sale reaches $6500 top

QUIET bulls were everywhere you looked if you were strolling through the pens at Monday's Quanden Springs Angus bull sale on-property at Redmond.

While it was just the second formal on-property sale hosted by the Stoney family, there were many familiar faces in the crowd of prospective buyers and the Helmsman format auction produced solid results, topping at $6500 and an average of $4945 for the sale of 11 bulls from an offering of 21.

The result came in comparison to the inaugural sale result which consisted of a much smaller offering of 13 sires.

Comparing to this year's result, a total of 11 were sold under the hammer last year to a top of $8500 and an average of $6255, meaning this year's average had dropped comparatively but not due to the quality on offer.

Local Primaries representative Terry Zambonetti said this year's offering of Quanden Springs bulls was another excellent presentation to match the standard set at the stud's inaugural sale last year.

"The bulls presented very well, temperament wise - they were outstanding," Mr Zambonetti said.

"It was a great even line of bulls and bidders were able to select suitable bulls from the catalogue to suit their operations.

"We had good attendance for this year's sale and though we would have been glad to see a slightly higher clearance, I think the result is a bit of a sign of the season given the lack of water around and the number of bulls available."

The sale top price of $6500 was paid by last year's top-price buyers, Rose and Don Brooks, Kentdale, who returned to secure more of the same well-tempered Angus genetics from Quanden Springs they had already experienced in their paddocks.

"We were looking for quiet and easy to handle bulls," Ms Brooks said.

"The bull we bought last year from Quanden Springs was beautifully quiet so we came back for more.

"The other things we were looking for were good low birthweight bulls to go over our heifers."

Quanden Springs Pearler P42 indeed had some ideal ease of calving traits to earn him the sale top-price money, with the March 2018-born calf sired by Esslemont General also boasting a very balanced set of EBVs and index values overall to boost his appeal.

Weighing in at 690kg, Pearler had figures in the top five per cent of the breed for calving ease direct (+4.0), milk (+23) and retail beef yield (+2.1) as well as ranking in the top 5pc for the Angus Breeding (+$142), Domestic (+$125) and Heavy Grass (+$136) indexes.

Further backing up those figures, Pearler ranked in the top 25pc or above for growth EBVs, EMA, days to calving, gestation length and calving ease daughters EBVs.

The Brooks'also purchased Quanden Springs Prophet for $5000, which had exceptional growth figures of +61, +103 and +138 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight gain which ranked in the top 1-5pc of the breed.

Both new purchases will go in with the Brooks' 300 head Angus and Murray Grey breeding herd at Kentdale.

The second top-price of the sale was for Quanden Springs Pompeii which cost return buyers PR & SM Marshall, Torbay, $6400.

The 706kg March 2018-born son of Quanden Hoover also had strong figures to back him up including +52 for 200-day weight (top 15pc) and +92 for 400-day weight (top 20pc), as well as carcase weight and docility figures in the top 10pc of the breed.

It also had a Domestic index figure of +$122 (top 10pc) and a Heavy Grass figure of +$125 (top 15pc).

The Marshalls also bought another Quanden Springs sire earlier in the sale for $4000 to complete their order for the day.

Two other buyers on the day secured more than one Quanden Springs sire, including Trevelys Pty Ltd, Denmark, which paid $4700 ad $4500 and The Southden Trust, Redmond, which paid $4000 and $5100.

Others to successfully purchase during the sale included L Burnside, Nornalup, who paid $4200, WP & CK Dumbrell, Walpole who paid $6000 and a Youngs Siding-based producer who paid $4000.

Vendors Noel and Robyn Stoney said they appreciated returning support from buyers who bought at the sale last year and beyond, as well as the support received from first time buyers.

"We were really happy with how we were able to present this year's bulls and we hope everyone was able to get the bulls they were after," they said.

"Our focus is on offering nice and quiet bulls and we were glad to be able to do so again this year."