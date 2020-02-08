Biggest offering of Charolais sires in WA

FOR producers looking for some premier Charolais bulls the search is over, with the annual WA Charolais Bull Sale returning for its ninth year.

The sale will be held at the Brunswick Showgrounds Sale Complex on Thursday, February 20, commencing at 1pm.

On offer in this year' sale will be 29 bulls and eight registered females from six studs, which have put all their passion and energy into producing the best Charolais cattle they can.

The offering of bulls in the sale will be the largest offering of Charolais sires in WA at auction this year and as a result will give purchasers an opportunity to select sires that best suit their breeding objective at the one venue.

Kicking off the sale offering the sale's first four bulls will be the Thompson family's Venturon stud, Boyup Brook, who will offer a team of eight sires all up.

The Venturon sale team line-up includes sons of its exclusively owned Canadian AI sire Sparrows Kingston which sold for the Canadian record price of $155,000, Winn Mans Skaggs, a Canadian outcross sire owned with Palgrove Charolais stud, Queensland, two sons of Venturon Keystone and two sons of Bardoo L112E, the top-priced bull at the 2016 Bardoo sale purchased by the Thompsons.

Following Venturon into the ring will be Kevin and Robin Yost's Liberty stud, Toodyay, with seven bulls.

The team will include four sons of New Zealand AI sire Silverstream Lazarus alongside sons of Liberty Major General, Liberty Jack of Heart and Liberty Manhatten Wind.

David and Jan Ellis's Kooyong stud, Pinjarra, will present a team of 10 bulls, including nine polled sires with seven of these DNA tested homozygous polled.

There are three international sires represented in the Kooyong team CML Distinction 318A (P), the 2015 Canadian Agribition champion and French sires Dahlia SC (P) and Castor C1641F and it will also offer bulls by Kooyong Glen H2E G6E (P) (R/F) for the first time at auction.

The bull offering will round out with one bull from Morgan and Jess Yost, Culham stud, Toodyay, which is sired by Silverstream Lazarus and three bulls from David Corker, Wundam Glen stud, Boyup Brook, that are by Callanish No Doubt M4 (two sons) and Wundam Glen Kiska K4.

After the bull offering Rod Ingram, Eagles Tor stud, Wokalup, will offer eight, registered females.

The sale will hold even more significance this year as 2020 marks 50 years of the breed in Australia.

The Charolais breed was the first European breed to enter Australia and the first Charolais sired calf was born here in WA on January 7, 1970.

Since the breed's introduction 50 years ago Western Australian Charolais breeders have maintained a strong focus on breeding cattle with a strong correlation to the profit drivers and as a result the breed continues to offer the commercial industry a pathway to profit.

Charolais Society of Australia WA region president Andrew Thompson said the advantages of using a Charolais sire over a range of commercial females was well documented here in Western Australia.

"The growth genetics in the breed offer commercial producers the ability to add extra weight at weaning to their calf drop, therefore increasing profitability at no extra labour or input," Mr Thompson said.

"Charolais breeders believe passionately in the Society motto 'Cross into Profit' and focus on producing bulls that offer real performance to commercial breeders.

"It is well documented the extra weight gain achievable with Charolais genetics and there has also been increasing demand for Charolais cross weaners at local sales with feedlots recognising their do-ability.

"As result we encourage all producers looking to cross into profit to attend the sale.

"All the breeders involved in this sale recommend this year's excellent offering of bulls to all prospective buyers and believe they have something to offer the commercial producer."

For buyer convenience and viewing the bulls will be penned in the yards in lot number order.

All of the bulls on offer have been semen tested, DNA Sire Verified and BVDV tested negative and have passed inspection by Elders agents.

The discerning commercial cattle producer can be assured that the studs will offer a consistent quality of bulls throughout the sale.