Challa station pastoralists happy to have some industry support

AFTER a row of dry years, Challa station, Mt Magnet, has been destocked to about 50 per cent of its carrying capacity over a period of three years.

Station owner Ashley Dowden, who farms with his wife Debbie, said the property had recorded three years of below-average rainfall.

He spoke to Farm Weekly after receiving fodder from the Farmers Across Borders Meekatharra Hay Run recently.

They received 170 millimetres in 2017, 130mm in 2018 and just 90mm in 2019, compared to their average of 220mm.

"Last year was really tough for us - we had already had two years below average, so to get a third was hard but it was a real shocker too," Ashley said.

"So far this year we have had about 33mm in three falls and it has been very patchy.

"The ground was that hot and dry that the water either just evaporated or disappeared into the soil, so unfortunately it didn't have much of an impact."

Even after destocking their herd numbers by half, they have still had to buy in three times as much feed as they normally would.

"We normally buy a road train of hay a year before we muster and sell," he said.

"But we bought early into the season.

"And usually we would buy from around Mullewa or Northampton but the supply has become so scarce that we had to go further south as far as Esperance, so the freight was very expensive (the total price was about double the industry average).

"Hopefully we will have enough to get us through the year because hay is going to be near impossible to get in two to three months."

There were visible signs of the drought throughout the region, with Ashley saying there was no feed on the ground now and the cattle were relying on the bushes and shrubs to survive.

"In some parts there is enough for them to get a bit of a pick, but we only have about two weeks until it dries out so hopefully we get some rain soon but the forecast doesn't look very promising," he said.

Ashley said he felt the pastoral sector had been neglected by the State and Federal governments and it was nice to know they had the industry's support.

"It's a gesture of goodwill from other people in the industry who care and are here to help," he said.

"In five years time if they have a drought and we have green grass, we might be able to help them out by agisting stock or something.

"We have always been community minded - even offering our property as a depot; if we can make it easier for others to load hay because we have the gear, then we are more than happy to help out."

More than 10 years ago Challa was a predominantly a sheep station, but like many pastoralists in the region, the Dowdens had to destock in 2008 due to wild dogs and the dry conditions.

"We sold all the sheep before it got really bad because we didn't want to lose them," he said.

"Challa has always had cattle but it was more of a hobby herd.

"In 2010 we got serious about cattle.

"At the moment the cattle are in reasonable condition but it's because we cut back early."

Currently they run 1000 breeding Santa Gertrudis cross Droughtmaster cows, but are heading towards a Santa Gertrudis herd.

"The Santa Gertrudis is a softer breed to push into the southern markets and if live export ends up being banned or phased out, we think there will be not much Droughtmaster cattle taken," he said.

"I think a live export ban is inevitable in the next five to 10 years."

Ashley is a fifth generation farmer whose family had been on Challa since 1888.

He and Debbie have four children - Pipper, 27, Kate, 22, Emily, 19 and Michael, 14.