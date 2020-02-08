Moylan's sheep feeders are 'ready to go'

KELLERBERRIN manufacturer Moylan Grain Silos has anticipated the dry start to the season by increasing stock of its popular round sheep feeders.

"We knew the dry conditions in November and December and into this month would impact sheep producers," company director Corey Moylan said.

"Unfortunately there's no feed on the ground and nobody wants to trail feed so we've built a range of feeders that are ready to be picked up, or we can deliver.

"And we realise cash flow is a bit tight at this time of the year so we can accommodate that.

"If you need a feeder now, come and get it and pay later.

"We can deliver a maximum of five feeders a load."

Three models are available - four, eight and 12 cubic metres - and they're forklift-ready without extensions for easy placement.

The popular lick attachment also is standard which enables converting the feeder from a lot-feeder to a ration feeder in a matter of minutes.

According to Mr Moylan, the round design has been purposely done to provide extra capacity and accommodate more sheep.

"You get double the trough space compared to square feeders," he said.

"All the structural components are Australian rolled steel and they're built tough to handle a range of conditions while protecting the feed from the elements.

"And they're easy to fill with a manually controlled latching arm."

Production of grain silos and field bins for this year's harvest is in full swing with farmers taking advantage of deferred payment options.

More information: phone 1800 454 305.