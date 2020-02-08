New Holland's 45 years of rotor evolution

NEW Holland will celebrate a 45-year milestone with its Twin Rotor combine harvesters this year.

In 1975 the company introduced its Twin Rotor TR70 with a power rating between 108 kiloWatts (145 horsepower) and 125kW (168hp).

Today the company offers four models starting with the Class 8 CR7.90 with 335kW (449 peak hp) through to the Class 10 CR10.90 with a peak rating of 507kW (680hp).

New Holland CR Twin Rotor combine harvesters feature 550 millimetre Twin Pitch Rotors as standard fitment.

These rotors are an evolution from the original S3 design.

Twin Pitch Rotors feature more smaller rasp bars spiralled, staggered and segmented along the entire length of the rotors.

It gives the machine greater control over the threshing and separation elements while ensuring smoother crop flow in a wider range of crops and conditions and improved threshing capacity and grain quality.

In 2019, the CR8.90 received many significant upgrades to take it beyond its Class 8 status to Class 9.

The addition of a Tier 2, 13 litre Cursor engine, with an increase of 30kW (40hp) from FPT and the fitment of the Dynamic Feed Roll (DFR) improved the CR8.90's increased performance.

During the 2019 summer harvest, New Holland's new CR Revelation combine range took automation to a new level with the award-winning IntelliSense system.

Updates for the 2020 model year include a darker cab interior aimed at reducing driver fatigue during night operation with reduced glare, the addition of two USB ports and a modern cab climate control panel for more operator comfort.

For improved performance, the clean grain elevator has been given a 10 per cent increase in flow capacity and discharge beater speed has been increased by 200rpm.