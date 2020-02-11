CLAAS ramps up WA market

CLAAS Harvest Centre (CHC) has a strong focus on growing its tractor market in Western Australia with several new models set to be introduced this year.

According to CHC tractor product manager Shane Barratt, who visited the company's WA dealer network this week, the much-publicised Axion 900 Series Terra Trac model will head the product offering.

"We will have the Axion 960TT to show at field days and also to be involved in evaluation work and one will be launched in WA before August," Shane said.

"The 930 model will be available ex-factory."

The Terra Trac model was unveiled at last year's Agritechnica Show in Hanover, Germany and represents the company's first half-track tractors to have a fully suspended track system.

"It underlines the universality of our tractors," Shane said.

"Basically we've got a horsepower range to suit all applications and there's also a range of technological features which enhances their cost efficiency.

"That's spelt out by improved fuel consumption and high productivity gains and farmers who have seen our Lexion headers can expect the same quality and efficiency in our tractors."

Expect to also see new Arion and Xerion models launched over the next 12 months or so.

CLAAS already has signalled 2020 enhancements to its Arion 500 and 600 Series tractors and the flagship Xerion TS will have four crawler tracks and power ratings of 390 kiloWatts (530 horsepower) and 360kW (490hp).

On the technology side, CLAAS has its own telematics system and factory-fit ISOBUS with a Universal terminal compatible with most popular displays.

"Remote diagnostics already is on the horizon so I see an exciting future for embracing telematics," Shane said.

