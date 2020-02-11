Kevin qualifies for a 'tinnie'

SPRAYMASTER Spray Shop principal Kevin Kentish is celebrating 10 years as a business owner which qualifies him for a piece of tin or aluminium, to symbolise his toughness and durability.

But it's not quite what he had in mind as he plans a few celebrations this year, employing more enjoyable 'tinnies'.



His tip to Farm Weekly was to look for an old spray rate controller.

"They're rapidly becoming a thing of the past in the bush but they're very popular in the turf market," Kevin said.

"With more farmers embracing ISOBUS technology and the fact that even used equipment has ISOBUS-compatible controllers, there's no need for the old rate controller in the cab."

Kevin said turf farms were catching up to farmers wanting the latest gear to reduce costs and comply with environmental laws.

"And we're in discussions to employ auto-steer guidance for sprayers and mowers on golf courses," he said.

If only they could invent controlled traffic golf.