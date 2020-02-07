Adani $20k fine for 'false or misleading' land clearing documents

ADANI has been slapped with a $20,000 fine for providing false or misleading information to Queensland's environmental watchdog, prompting fresh calls for its controversial coal mine to be canned.

The mining giant failed to report the clearing of 5.8 hectares at the Carmichael coal mine site in its 2017/2018 annual return.



The company, who self-reported the issue and plead guilty to the charge, blamed an "administrative error".

"There was no environmental harm, all relevant works were legal, and fully complied with our project conditions," an Adani spokesperson said.



"We took responsibility for the administrative error at the time and introduced improvements to internal processes .... to ensure paperwork errors of this nature are avoided in the future."



No conviction will be recorded against Adani, who was entitled to clear the land.



However, opponents of the coal mine have renewed their calls for the development to be cancelled.

Lock the Gate national coordinator Carmel Flint said the"tiny fine" was proof Adani couldn't be trusted.

"The confirmation that Adani broke the law in Queensland is a reminder that this company shouldn't be trusted with our water resources," Ms Flint said.

"The tiny fine of $20,000 given to Adani is completely inadequate to dissuade the company from breaking the law again in the future.

"Unfortunately, this is not a surprise - it's in keeping with what we've seen from mining giants across Australia, with coal companies like Whitehaven given minor penalties for legal breaches that don't change their behaviour."



