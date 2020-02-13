David Galvin steps into ALEC chair as Simon Crean finishes

FORMER LiveCorp chair David Galvin has taken up the role of chairman at the Australian Live Exporters' Council with Simon Crean running his last board meeting in Darwin this week.

ALEC released a statement today saying Mr Galvin has extensive experience in the northern pastoral industry, land management, infrastructure and tourism development. He has a deep understanding of the live export industry and the importance of the trade in providing global food security, protein and world-leading practice in animal welfare.



ALEC thanked and acknowledged the work of Mr Crean, who was elected chairman in 2014 and then re-elected for a second term in 2016.

A former Labor Party leader, Mr Crean held various ministerial portfolios including Minister for Primary Industries and Energy, Minister for Trade and Minister for Regional Australia, Regional Development and Local Government.



"My agreement in 2014 to chair ALEC was conditional on the commitment by industry to significant and ongoing improvement in animal welfare practices." said Mr Crean.

ALEC chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said he believed the industry has made significant progress under the guidance of Mr Crean.



"David Galvin comes to ALEC with a wealth of experience and a strong relationship with our members, I look forward to working with David and continuing the great work Simon has done for ALEC over the past five and half years," he said.



