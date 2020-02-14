WA scoops dairy awards

WA dairy product producers won four Champion categories at the 21st Australian Grand Dairy Awards in Melbourne last Thursday.

WA processors performed very well with their four Champion awards second only to the largest dairy State, Victoria, which won seven of the 19 categories.

The WA winners were Brownes Dairy with Brownes Dairy Hilo Lactose Free Milk as Champion modified milk and Lactalis Australia's Harvey Fresh plant with its Pauls Farmhouse Gold Cream on Top as Champion milk.

Mundella Foods, Mundijong, won two Champion awards with its Greek yoghurts - its Greek Vanilla Yoghurt was Champion in the flavoured yoghurt category and Greek Natural Yoghurt Champion in the natural yoghurt category.

A panel of 12 dairy judges tasted 400 products from across Australia that had already won gold awards at State-level competitions to be eligible for the Australian Grand Dairy Awards.

This year's Grand Champions - the highest scoring dairy and cheese products - were by Victorian producers, with Berry's Creek claiming the cheese crown for its Oak Blue and Fonterra the top dairy product accolade for its Western Star Salted Butter.

People's choice award, voted on by the public, went to South Australian producer Beston Pure Foods for its Edwards Crossing Vintage Cheddar Black Wax product.

Dairy Australia's grand dairy awards convener Alexandra Kury said winning a Champion award was "the highest accolade in the dairy industry and is testament to our farmers and producers, whose hard work and dedication to their craft inspires some of the highest quality dairy products in the world".

"Congratulations to all this year's champions on their wonderful achievement," Ms Kury said.