Boyanup liveweight beef steers top $1498

A LARGE crowd attended the Landmark Boyanup store cattle sale last week where more than 1200 cattle were offered.

Signs of condition slipping was evident on some younger animals but this did not deter buyers.

Values were at least equal to last month's fixture, and in some cases dearer.

The clerking sheets were dominated by a few regular buyers, none more so than Landmark Waroona agent Richard Pollock, who put together more than 500 cattle for his clients.

Liveweight Friesian steers topped at $1237 to be equal.

Liveweight beef steers reached $1498 and 344c/kg to see a fair lift for these, while beef heifers were barely equal but saw a high of $1351 paid for a heavy older animal with 278c/kg the top paid.

Appraisal Friesian and beef steers sold to $840 and $910 respectively.

The buyer of the day was Landmark Waroona agent Richard Pollock, (right) catching up with him before the sale were Myles Hewett (left), Coolup and Joe Fiorenza, Hamel.

Just two pens of young first-cross females were penned with both selling at $650.

Mated cows attracted competition to sell up to $1460, while one cow and calf unit went for $800.

The first run of liveweight Friesian steers all sold for more than $1000, with the top of $1237 paid for eight weighing 595kg from PM Liedermoy, Busselton, when one of the many pens bought by Greg Jones, for his many orders.

Mr Jones paid $1190 and $1150 for other lines from this vendor.

Steve Italiano (centre), Brunswick, caught up with Justin (left) and Mark Harris, Dardanup, on the rail.

Seven head weighing 594kg opened the sale with these making 200c/kg and $1188 for AT & MM Logiudice while their next pen went for $1178 and 204c/kg.

The top of 230c/kg went to nine steers averaging 456kg from P Selvj, costing Landmark Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner $1049.

Two pens of seven Montebeliard steers from M Tosano, Mullayup, appealed to John Gallop, buying them for Kookabrook Livestock at $1439 and $1423, both at 268c/kg.

Six Angus cross steers from this draft sold for $1421, also clerked to Kookabrook.

The top price of $1498 for beef steers went to two Murray Grey weighing 555kg from PM Leidermoy when Westcoast Wool & Livestock South West representative Hayden Ballantyne, outlasted the opposition when bidding to 270c/kg, also paying $1371 for three steers from K & M Taylor, Capel.

Rodney Galati started his buying with 10 Angus from K & S Prowse, Harvey, with the 416kg steers costing $1131 at 272c/kg.

Later Mr Galati added seven steers sold account M Tosano for $1350 when the 482kg cattle made 280c/kg.

Gavin Watt, Treeton, was the main lotfeeder active included in purchases were two grey steers from C & R Cherubino for $1108 and 288c/kg, followed by two Limousin cross weighing 442kg sold by EP & DK Gardiner for $1265 and 286c/kg.

As the weights lowered, Mr Pollock started his domination, taking numerous pens to a top of $1113, paid for eight steers weighing 343kg at 324c/kg sold by G Tassos & Co.

The top of 344c/kg went to a pen of 14 black steers trucked to the sale for TV & GP Salmeri, Boddington, with the 264kg steers costing Caris Park Grazing, $910.

The heifers started with a single grey female weighing 545kg making $1351 at 248c/kg when bought for Caris Park Grazing.

Two of the volume buyers had the calculator out at the sale, Gavin Watt (left), Treeton and Landmark Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner.

Landmark Margaret River agent Jock Embry added extra competition on lighter weights, securing several lines for clients, paying up to 258c/kg.

The top of 278c/kg was shared between a pen of seven Murray Grey heifers weighing 375kg from Bondfield Farms that cost GJ & J Watt, $1044.

Mr Galati later also bid to 278c/kg for 12 Limousin cross from EP & DK Gardiner weighing 296kg, returning $823.

Selling nine pens of lightweight Angus heifers, AR & GR Fawcett, received a top of $639, with one of the lighter pens making 262c/kg.

A small number of lines of both beef and Friesian steers selling appraisal saw the beef top at $910, paid by Wayne Hams, Landmark Busselton, for five steers from C & R Cherubino.

The next highest was three steers sold by RJ & BL Mazza that joined those for $800.

A line of 14 Friesian steers sold by M & S Kirkham were bought by Mr Pollock for the top of $840, with another 12 joining them for $650.

Bramley Dairy Trust saw its 10 steers sell for $655, also heading for Waroona when bought by Mr Pollock.

Five bucket-reared Angus cross heifers from GP Papalia made $650 as did two sold by TW Cooper, with both going to Mr Pollock.

Altham Pastoral, Busselton, were after mated cows, taking the top pen of four Murray Grey sold by BE Kurz, Donnybrook, at $1460, then adding another four at $1300 before securing five sold account TR Purnell at $1240.

Just the one cow and calf were sold, making $800 for Perivale Orchard when bought for Phil Scott.