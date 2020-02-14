Cattle producers urged to spend 'in-between time' well

WHILE the green tinge on much of the nation's cattle-growing country is a long way from banks of feed on hand, the rain has been enough to spur many back into the market.

Most have done so in a levelled-headed manner, with strong sentiment this is now 'in-between' time and more indication of both season and prices is warranted before all is invested.

But no one is advocating sitting back until everything is perfect.

There are patches still desperately dry and a far amount of country that was severely drought-affected where even the 100mm that has fallen won't be enough to generate feed.

The drought is not broken but the fact restockers are active indicates they believe they can grow grass, experienced agents say.

The reason some have gone hard early is that this rain has arrived at the best time to grow grass in Queensland and NSW, they said.

There is an element of taking a punt on more coming, and getting in before the shrinking pool pushes prices even higher, but mostly those active at the saleyards now are confident they have received enough to get going again.

Finance experts said those who sold down early had been sitting waiting to buy back in on rain and the low interest rate environment has encouraged quick action.

For those who've missed out so far, at least the rain is providing good money for what they have to offload.

It doesn't rain feed

Pasture experts explained that even where big falls have arrived, properties severely droughted will struggle to grow sufficient feed without follow-up rain, particularly if there weren't any tussocks in the paddocks and plants have to grow exclusively from seed.

Northern Australia livestock management consultant Désirée Jackson said the soil moisture profile has to be built up to support pasture and grass growth.

Infiltration of rain would depend on how severely affected by drought a property has been.

"Some have feed now - there are areas where beautiful buffel grass is growing, having responded well on lighter soil where there has been sufficient rain," she said.

"For others, who have suffered through long-term drought, falls of 200mm of rain all at once will result in a lot of run-off and erosion of top soil.

"Subsequent rain will be needed for many areas before there is sufficient feed to carry livestock through to the end of this year's dry season.

"The tricky bit is once the soil temperature drops below 14 degrees Celsius, tropical grasses no longer grow, so by the end of March there might be some herbage grass growth in response to rain but no longer the possibility for tropical grasses.

"That means producers really need rain this month for any sort of recovery to begin."

Ms Jackson said by and large, most cattle producers in the north would still be holding off on restocking to any large extent.

"People don't want to take the chance on needing to feed animals energy supplements again - they will want to have a body of feed available first," she said.

Big lessons had been learned about looking after country coming out of drought and people were conscious of not rushing in, she said.

Decisions

Bare paddocks present as much opportunity as they do problem.

From what to restock with to whether or not cattle should still be the main game, the decisions to be made from here are complex.

Business advisor Gordon Stone, Agribusiness Development Institute at Toowoomba, said the first thing producers should be looking to get clear was where they planned to take the business.

"You're about to invest a lot of time, effort, blood, sweat and tears, not to mention money, so you need a plan of attack, with a preferred result, or you run the risk of being the bloke half way up the ladder with the ladder up the wrong wall," he said.

Then run scenario analyses.

"Ask what would happen if, say, you went sheep instead of cattle or who you want your customers to be - this may be the opportunity to target just feedlots or direct-to-works," Mr Stone said.

"If you have destocked right back, you have the chance to make big changes."

Thirdly, the funding discussions are going to be different post Royal Commission and the extended exposure banks have had to drought-impacted borrowers.

Anyone who doesn't have their pitch fine-tuned will be at a disadvantage in a world of strong tightening bias.

"Underlying all this is that maybe at this point of time it's a good idea to seek out some independent thinking - a good advisor, a consultant, someone to provide an 'outside-looking-in perspective'," Mr Stone said.

ALSO READ: All parts of the drought recovery juggle

Slaughter cattle prices on the rise too

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Click here to sign up to receive our daily Farmonline



The story Cattle producers urged to spend 'in-between time' well first appeared on Farm Online.