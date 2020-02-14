AFGRI 'make me an offer' boomsprayers

AFGRI Equipment Geraldton has two self-propelled boomsprayers ready to go with a "make me an offer" tag.

That's the straight talk from salesman Craig Harris, who says the prices on the two models have been reduced to clear.

The first is a Case IH 2013 Patriot 4430 which he rates as above average condition in excellent mechanical order.

"It has done 3165 hours and it's priced at $198,000, including GST with a very attractive finance package available," Mr Harris said.

"It's powered by an 8.7 litre FPT engine which develops 345 horsepower (250 kiloWatts) and comes with a Trimble auto steer, Pro700 display and a 327 receiver.

"Tank capacity is 4500 litres.

"The seven section 36 metre boom is linked to Raven auto boom height with section control and it's a trade from the original owner, who has really looked after the machine with a documented service history."

The second sprayer is a 2013 Miller Nitro (3082 hrs) with a 36m boom, auto boom height, 6000L tank, two sets of tyres both 380 skinnys and 650 flotation tyres, complete with Trimble auto steer with an FM 1000 display and powered by a Cummins engine rated at 272kW (365hp).

"It is available for $192,500 including GST and also optioned with a very attractive finance package.

"This model also has section control with 50 centimetre nozzle spacings and hydraulic suspension," Mr Harris said.

"If you're looking for a boomsprayer that's mechanically reliable and value for money, these two models fit the bill.

"When the rains come, you want a reliable sprayer ready to go and I can only reiterate to come and discuss your needs and make me an offer."

More information: Craig Harris 0427 778 208.