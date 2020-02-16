These farm boots are made for running

THERE was plenty of fun for all ages at last weekend's Act-Belong-Commit Darkan Sheepfest and one event which created plenty of interest was the 100 metre Farm Boot race.

Runners of all ages donned their boots for this year's races and like the weather, the races were hotly-contested affairs.

The oldest runner of the day was 75-year-old, David Harrington.

With the event held in the middle of the oval crowds gathered to watch locals show off their running ability in their best farm boots.

Having to run in boots meant there were a few tumbles and some runners even threw a boot.

Early on in the day there were heats for both men and women across three different age categories junior under 12s, ages 13-34 and veterans over 35s, with the fastest runners of each category going through to the final.

In the junior boys category, it was Sam Sierakowski who crossed the line first with a time of 17.10 seconds, Daniel came second with a time of 17.55 seconds, Flynn was in the third with 17.96 seconds and Ethan came fourth with a time of 18.20 seconds.

In the open age 13-34 mens category Dan South was first to cross the line with a time of 13.60 seconds, Sam Jackson finished second 13.96 seconds and George Gray was third running 14.99.

Brooklyn Nelson finished first in the open 13-34 womens category, with a time of 15.61 seconds, Sienna Kubulj came in second running 17.01 seconds, Rose Harrington was in third 18.30 seconds and Sophie Brockway in fourth 18.56 seconds.

Veteran Men's 35 and over saw David Kojer finish first in a time of 14.31 with Mat Chambers second running a flat 16 seconds.

