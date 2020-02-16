Wheelie awesome Woolorama sponsorship

ELDERS and Farm Weekly have increased their Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama joint sponsorship in 2020 by a further $2650 with two Honda XR190L AG two-wheeled agricultural motorbikes now included as part of the overall sponsorship package.

One motorbike will be awarded to the winner of the supreme Merino exhibit and the second motorbike will go to the winner of a new class at Woolorama this year in the British & Australasian Sheep Breeds judging - a champion group of two rams and two ewes.

Elders and Farm Weekly jointly sponsor the supreme Merino exhibit at Woolorama, in addition to 48 championship classes in the Merino section, the Peter Sanders Woolorama Cup, the TR Murdoch Cup and 11 champion ram classes in the British & Australasian Sheep Breeds judging, along with the supreme champion ewe all breeds and champion Poll Dorset sire's progeny group.

Previously Elders and Farm Weekly had offered a four-wheeled motorbike as the prize for the supreme Merino exhibit, however a decision in consultation by Farm Weekly general manager Trevor Emery, Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer and Woolorama president Howie Ward, was made to offer a two-wheeled agricultural motorbike as the supreme prize.

Mr Spicer then suggested to up the ante by providing an additional two-wheeled motorbike in the British & Australasian Sheep Breeds judging and the offer was made to the Woolorama committee.

Mr Spicer said Elders was happy to be involved in sponsoring Woolorama in 2020 and providing a second motorbike for the British and Australasian breeds judging.

"We have been asked over the past couple of years by the British and Australasian exhibitors if we could provide a motorbike for their judging," Mr Spicer said.

"So we are very pleased to be able to respond to that request this year.

"We are also grateful to the Woolorama committee for its support of this initiative."

Mr Emery said Woolorama was an iconic event in the WA rural calendar and the sponsorship collaboration between Farm Weekly and Elders was a "great fit for both businesses".

"Elders has more than 180 years association with rural Australia and Farm Weekly in 2022 will celebrate its centenary of servicing rural WA with the trusted Farm Weekly publication," Mr Emery said.

"Farm Weekly receives considerable advertising support from Merino and British and Australasian stud sheep breeders and Woolorama provides us the opportunity to offer something back to the breeders.

"The Wagin community works tirelessly to ensure every Woolorama is a memorable event for exhibitors and visitors, if the Elders-Farm Weekly sponsorship encourages greater participation from exhibitors, then we have contributed in some small way."

Mr Ward said Woolorama was very grateful for the sponsorship provided by Elders and Farm Weekly in both of the sheep judging rings.

"We are really pleased to offer a motorbike for both Merino and British and Australasian breeds exhibitors," Mr Ward said.

"We appreciate the long-term sponsorship provided by both companies and the motorbikes are certainly a drawcard for exhibitors.

"By all indications numbers in both sheep sheds will be similar to last year so there should be some good competition for the motorbikes."

The 117th Wagin Agricultural Show and 48th Wagin Woolorama will be held on Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, 2020.

Farm Weekly's 128-page official program will be included in next week's (February 20) Farm Weekly package, available by annual subscription and delivered to your farmgate by Australia Post, or on sale every Thursday at your nearest newsagent.