Mates are keen to give new variety a go

FARMERS Garry Miller and David Adams, both from Beverley, have been friends for a long time, in fact they've known each other since kindergarten.

This year, the lifelong pals, who both only run cropping programs, will embark on a new challenge together, having been given the green light to trial InterGrain's new barley variety, Maximus CL.

Mr Miller said the two friends always had a friendly rivalry when it came to their crops.

"At the end of the day, we tend to come out pretty evenly most of the time," Mr Miller said.

"We harvest together every year and have been for more than a decade now, we pool our equipment and help each other out and it will be no different with this year's Maximus crop."

Mr Adams said they were both keen to trial the new variety as it was heavier and had a bigger grain size than Spartacus CL, which is InterGrain's current leading variety.

"Spartacus already set the mark for weight and size, so if Maximus is better, then it's a no brainer," Mr Adams said.

"Both of us grow barley on barley on barley and we've been told Maximus has better disease resistance, if it does have better resistance to powdery mildew, spot type and net type, it's definitely going to be a winner."

InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsey said grower involvement within the market development process was critical when when a new barley variety was launched, as grower support was what made it all possible.

"Garry and David were keen to grow Maximus CL, as Spartacus CL has been an integral variety within their programs in recent seasons and they see Maximus as their replacement variety," Ms Walmsey said.

"Both growers understand the importance of market development when a new variety is released and are excited to be growing the variety due to its higher yield, improved disease resistance and improved physical grain quality characteristics when compared to Spartacus CL."

Both farmers plan to start seeding at the end of April and are excited for harvest time to roll around so they can see first hand how the new variety has gone.