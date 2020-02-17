McIntosh ups the ante in Geraldton

GERALDTON dealership McIntosh & Son officially opened its new service workshop last Friday, with Torque being reminded it's not just a new shed.

"It's a big capital investment but it speaks volumes about the McIntosh family's commitment to the industry," branch manager Craig Ajduk said.

"It's great to work for a company that continually invests back into ag."

The 40 metres by 70m workshop will be divided between undercover storage and service facilities and clearly has been designed in line with the company's focus on professional facilities, which are ongoing throughout its nine branch Western Australian network.

The interior of the new McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, service workshop easily caters for big equipment with enough space for multiple machines to be serviced at the same time.

According to the company's northern dealer principal, Anthony Ryan, the workshop will easily cater for big equipment with enough space for multiple machines to be serviced at the same time.

"It also sets a tone for a professional workplace where you can work in comfort and generally speaking it leads to greater productivity," Mr Ryan said.

"It's important to us that we have the right facilities to do the best job possible for our customers and to ensure our service is timely.

"The changing paradigm of farming is demanding a more focused response and we take that very seriously with extensive staff training from apprenticeships right through to our senior technicians and with the provision of good working facilities.

"We have a very positive outlook for agriculture and it's why we continue to invest back into the industry."

Another recent investment by the company is focused on in-house training now that the company has been registered as a regional training organisation (RTO).

Former Binnu farmers Del Criddle and husband Murray, now retired at Horrocks Beach.

McIntosh & Son Geraldton staffers, apprentice Cam James (left), service manager Chris Gould, detailer Bill Fenner and workshop foreman Scott Neville.

McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, branch manager Craig Ajduk (left) with Wendy and Peter Norris, Moonyoonooka.

McIntosh & Son Geraldton salesman Josh McBeath (left) and John Tropiano, Mullewa.