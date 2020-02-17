Demos shine light on spot-spray features

SUMMER weeds are yet to be a widespread issue for Western Australian growers this year.

But this has not deterred them from viewing demonstrations of the new WeedSeeker 2 system from Trimble, intent on capturing the next gain in farming efficiency, chemical savings and better control of hard-to-kill weeds with the latest spot-spray technology.

Numerous demonstrations in the northern Wheatbelt have attracted existing WeedSeeker customers as well as other interested growers and already notched some sales, according to McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, salesman Craig Harrington.

Mr Harrington said recent demonstrations had been held near Mullewa, Moonyoonooka and Binnu.

He said one of the biggest attractions of the WeedSeeker 2 technology for growers, in contrast to other alternate systems, was the fact it was ISOBUS-compatible, for section control and weed mapping.

"It interfaces with most existing ISOs, so there is no need for another controller,'' Mr Harrington said.

The weed mapping pinpoints where and when weeds are treated in paddocks.

It shows where the WeedSeeker 2 sensors have been turning on and off and, therefore, where weeds are more dominant.

"Growers will know where they have been and what they have sprayed, which can help them target weeds,'' Mr Harrington said.

Northern Wheatbelt growers pictured discussing the workings of the new WeedSeeker 2 spot-spraying system from Trimble during an on-farm demonstration.

"They can hit some of these areas again later and help manage weed resistance.''

Up to 18 individual sections can be set up along booms with the WeedSeeker 2 sensors and growers can manipulate the number of sensors per section to suit their particular farming system, such as tramlining.

Mr Harrington said existing WeedSeeker customers were especially impressed with the intelligent, self-learning sensors that provided automatic calibration.

Instead of requiring re-calibration whenever field conditions change, the new sensors automatically adjust to the environment they are working in, ensuring maximum efficiency during operation.

Mr Harrington said the lighter weight of the new WeedSeeker 2 sensors also extended their suitability for most booms, including wider platforms.

The new compact sensors are 50 per cent lighter, helping to reduce the overall weight of the system on spray booms, while their spacing along booms has widened from 38 centimetres to 50cm, effectively reducing sensor numbers by 30pc.

Compared with other similar systems that have sensors spaced at every metre along booms, the 50cm spacing also provides for double the resolution when targeting weeds, which is especially valuable in situations with heavy stubble burdens.

WeedSeeker 2 also is not required to be fitted to ground-following booms.

It can easily be retrofitted to most existing suspended booms.

A newly redesigned quick-attach bracket kit allows quick removal of the sensors from booms and an easy return to other spraying activity.

National distributor, McIntosh Distribution, is demonstrating the WeedSeeker 2 spot-spraying system throughout the State.

Growers interested in viewing the new features and full workings of the latest system can contact their local McIntosh & Son dealer to arrange a demonstration.