Coolamon unveils compact spreader

NEW South Wales-based manufacturer Coolamon has released a new Compact Spreader based on the company's range of premium spreaders but designed to cater for smaller properties.

Ranging in length from 2.8 metres to 3.8m, the hopper is designed with a low height to enable loading with smaller equipment.

Powder coated with a zinc primer, the spreader has a one metre-wide cleated belt with polyurethane skirts, a heavy-duty rollover tarp, single axle adjustable out to 3m and flotation tyres as standard.

The spreader features one-piece sidewalls and six millimetre ends with bevelled corners.

Growers can choose from three different size hoppers from the CSC55 at 5500 litres to the CSC70 at 7000L and the largest in the range, the CSC85 at 8500L.

They can customise their machine with the extra options of weight scales, side delivery hydraulic conveyer, stainless steel hoppers, brakes, mudguards, orchard deflectors, light pack and camera pack.

Coolamon Spreaders Western Australian and South Australian sales manager Preston Grigg said the machine had added to the company's expanding stable of field, chaser and mother bins, along with the bigger spreader range.

"Our spreaders are the only ones in the world with variable-sized cones, vastly improving the timing of product as it leaves the machine,'' Mr Grigg said.

The Coolamon Compact Spreader is ideal for granulated products such as lime, gypsum, potash, urea, poultry manure, feedlot waste and superphosphate.

Running on a proven bearing system, the spinners are polyurethane with rounded backs, creating a negative pressure at the centre of the disc and pulling the product into the middle before throwing it out.

"Regardless of the product density, there is no need to change the rear spinner assembly to accommodate it,'' Mr Grigg said.

"The variable-sized cones are changed in a few seconds to customise the rear of the machine to suit any product.

"The 1m-wide cleated belt, coupled with the open design of the steer assembly, means manure or lime is not being pushed through small holes potentially creating blockages.''

The Coolamon Compact Spreader range can carry from 6.9 to 10.6 tonnes of lime and from 4.2 to 10.6 tonnes of urea.

Mr Grigg said the spreader had a self-cleaning hopper design.

More information: contact your local dealer, Facebook page, or visit coolamonchaserbins.com.au