A quality line-up on offer at Narrogin

THE 27th Annual Invitational bull sale this year will be held at the WA College of Agriculture Narrogin on Tuesday, February 25.

While the venue may have changed, prospective buyers will again see another quality line-up of bulls packed with high performance from the sale's regular vendors.

This year 40 bulls will be presented for sale by eight studs representing five breeds, meaning there will be a strong cross section of breed options for buyers to choose from.

Murray Grey will kick off the sale, starting with long-time vendor Lindsay Bagshaw, Young Guns stud, Hyden, with 18 sires.

Mr Bagshaw is very happy with the team on offer and believes the performance across the selection of the bulls to make up the team has been very even.

Five different sires will be represented in the Young Guns team, including a selection of low birthweight sires for mating heifers.

Also offering in the Murray Grey section will be first time vendor Aimee Bendotti, Benview Murray Grey stud, Manjimup, who will offer Benview Padrino, which is a son of Nangara Luigi L44.

Following the Murray Greys into the ring will be two Angus sires from Jorja and Denby Young, Islay stud, Narrogin.

The two June-drop bulls on offer from Islay have very good temperaments and calving ease.

They are by Pathfinder Genesis and Milwillah Krakatoa K92.

The Ultra Black breed will again be represented with Albert Bookham's Blackstorm stud offering four bulls.

The grass and hay fed Ultra Black bulls comprise 81.25 per cent Angus and 18.75pc Brahman influence.

There are high levels of natural fertility and calving ease in Ultra Black cattle.

Next up in the sale will be the Poll Hereford breed, with two studs offering sires.

Long-term vendors Terry and Sandy Woods, Terraneil Poll Hereford stud, Beverley, in their 50th year of breeding, will offer 11 sires.

The Woods believe the bulls they will offer have come through exceptionally well considering the past two years where feed has been very short, with little to no green feed.

The main sire represented in the team is Wirruna Kalimna K326, with six sons and these bulls will be the first progeny of Kalimna K326 to be offered in Western Australia.

Other sires represented in the Terraneil team are Wirruna Kansas (two sons) and Glen Goulburn Boston (three sons).

The Terraneil team believe their sale bull line-up represents a selection of bulls for all breeding programs, including bulls for both heifers and mature cows, ideal for producers who want to focus on future cattle returns.

Also offering Poll Hereford bulls will be the Moltoni family's Greenland stud, Pemberton, which will present two sires which are both sired by Greenland Manhattan M002.

The Red Poll breed will round out the sale with the Yongerellen and Red Sands studs, Quairading, each offering one bull.

Both bulls on offer have above average EBVs for growth rate and carry good carcases.

They are structurally correct, carry good strong toplines, are mobile and in condition to go out to work.

Yongerellen's Murray Williams believes the maternal strength in Red Poll cattle makes them ideal for use in a crossbreeding situation with almost any breed.

The sale begins at 12.30pm and if you would like a catalogue before sale day, contact Aimee Bendotti on 0427 761 217 or call your local Elders livestock representative.