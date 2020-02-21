Search is on for old Wagin memorabilia

IN two years' time members of the Wagin Agricultural Society will reflect not only on 50 years of Wagin Woolorama, but also on its earlier history dating back to 1900 when the first Wagin Show was held.

This year's event will be held on March 6-7.



The society is calling for people willing to share any of their memorabilia for a display that is planned for the 50th year celebrations.

One piece that has come forward and is causing a ripple of excitement is a nine-carat gold badge presented to Mr JE (John Edward) Cowcher at the 1910 Wagin Show for his presentation of wool.

The item was bought online about 10 years ago by society member Glenys Ball who, searching the internet for anything Wagin related, found it advertised for $70 by a New South Wales seller.

Further research on the Trove website found a Wagin newspaper report on the same show.

The item written for the Southern Argus & Wagin-Arthur Express on Saturday November 5, 1910 states: "Wool, though one of the staple industries of our district, was not over plentiful but some splendid specimens were shown, the winner being Messrs Connor, Doherty and Durack, JE Cowcher and J Harris."

The Wagin district history book "The Emu's Watering Place" by MJ Pederick published 1979 and a 1913 edition of "Cyclopedia of Western Australia" give some glimpses of Mr Cowcher's life and the pivotal role he played in the small pioneering community.

Between 1840 and 1880 a few settlers had established themselves in the Wagin district mainly by selecting a freehold block of 16-20 hectares near permanent water.

Mr Cowcher was among settlers who took up land close to Puntapin Rock (later the town water catchment source) south east of town.

When the railway line from Albany to Beverley was completed in 1889, Wagin was a station on the line and JE Cowcher's name was on a list of 17 who held the first town blocks at that time.

When the Wagin townsite was officially gazetted in 1898, Mr Cowcher was listed as a merchant and a storeowner.

He sold the store that year and went into the butchering business.

He also was recorded as a farmer after taking up land in the 1890s and was one of only two among the very early Wagin pioneers who were Western Australian by birth.

Mr Cowcher was born in Pinjarra in 1856 and was a bank inspector in the Wagin district for the Agricultural Bank and was appointed to the commission of Justice of the Peace by the Forrest government in 1895.

He married Louisa Pollard, from Marradong and when he moved from the district, he leased the farm to his wife's family.

In 1905 he was recorded as the Wagin-Arthur Districts Agricultural, Horticultural and Industrial Society president, a position he held for more than a decade and he also served a lengthy term as chairman of the local roads board.

It is not known exactly when the grand Wagin Agricultural Hall was built (this is now Wagin's lesser town hall) but records suggest it was most likely opened in 1896.

Mr Cowcher was one of a group of trustees who later signed it over to the municipal council when it was officially proclaimed a municipality in 1906.

In 1917 a farewell social and presentation was given to Mr & Mrs Cowcher prior to their leaving the district.

Ms Ball plans to have the badge, the newspaper article and history framed and will present it to the Wagin Agricultural Society as a gift for the 50th celebrations in 2022.